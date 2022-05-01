Chickpeas and beans? Not at all, this legume lowers cholesterol and blood sugar in one fell swoop | Phenomenal

Many people to combat cholesterol and blood sugar, follow a correct and balanced diet, and exercise regularly.

If bad cholesterol is high, most people need medication to lower it. And for people with diabetes, it is important that i levels are checked frequently.

Cholesterol and blood sugar, foods that are good for you

The body treats white rice and baked goods, bread and pasta made with white flour just like sugar does, so it’s best to replace these foods with a similar option of Whole grains. What white rice and white flour lacks is dietary fiber, which helps slow digestion of foods and thus prevents blood sugar from rising rapidly. Foods with dietary fiber have the added benefit of helping you feel longer. With a high value of cholesterol in the blood there are big health risks, this is why cholesterol plaques shrink arteries over time. Blockage of the arteries resulting from rising cholesterol can lead to a heart attack.

There is evidence that some foods can protect our heart, either by their effect on cholesterol, triglycerides or through other means. The way you prepare all of these natural foods has a huge effect on your health, it’s usually best to boil, steam, or grill them.

Benefits of lupins