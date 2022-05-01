Chickpeas and beans? Not at all, this legume lowers cholesterol and blood sugar in one fell swoop | Phenomenal
Many people to combat cholesterol and blood sugar, follow a correct and balanced diet, and exercise regularly.
If bad cholesterol is high, most people need medication to lower it. And for people with diabetes, it is important that i levels are checked frequently.
Cholesterol and blood sugar, foods that are good for you
The body treats white rice and baked goods, bread and pasta made with white flour just like sugar does, so it’s best to replace these foods with a similar option of Whole grains.
What white rice and white flour lacks is dietary fiber, which helps slow digestion of foods and thus prevents blood sugar from rising rapidly. Foods with dietary fiber have the added benefit of helping you feel longer.
With a high value of cholesterol in the blood there are big health risks, this is why cholesterol plaques shrink arteries over time.
Blockage of the arteries resulting from rising cholesterol can lead to a heart attack.
There is evidence that some foods can protect our heart, either by their effect on cholesterol, triglycerides or through other means.
The way you prepare all of these natural foods has a huge effect on your health, it’s usually best to boil, steam, or grill them.
Benefits of lupins
In the last few years legumes have had a strong revival. Past generations used to take legumes with practically every meal.
Not only beans but this interest has also focused on other protein-rich legumes such as land lentils, red beans, chickpeas. But there is a new rising star in this food family: lupine.
The rise of the lupine coincides with a rapidly expanding consumer preference for vegetable proteins and meat alternatives. Which is why several companies have started looking for sustainable crops that allow them to provide plant-based proteins in their products.
Lupins should be included in individual nutrition as a snack in the diet of those who suffer from cholesterol and blood sugar.
When compared to other legumes, lupins score higher than chickpeas, broad beans, lentils, and other popular plant-based protein sources. Lupins have almost double the amount of protein compared to chickpeas and nearly 5 grams more protein than soybeans.
They are also a complete protein, meaning they contain all 9 amino acids that your body cannot make and that you need to get from the foods you eat.
In addition to proteins, lupine is an excellent source of fiber. While most legumes boast high fiber content, lupine outperforms most others, making it a potent gut health food.