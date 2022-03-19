Chiefs give Patrick Mahomes another star receiver to compete with Tom Brady

Kansas City Chiefs give Patrick Mahomes a new receiver so they can get to the Super Bowl again and maybe beat Tom Brady and the Bucs.

The defeat that Kansas City Chiefs suffered in the Playoffs of the National Football League (NFL) 2022 before Cincinnati Bengals They were a bucket of cold water. The franchise understood that in this league you have to constantly improve, and Patrick Mahomes has to have the best possible weapons.

That is why the team decided to reinforce the group that was perhaps best in Missouri. The receptor body, with Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardmanthe tea Travis Kelce and the corridor Clyde Edwards Helairewas already top in the league, but the AFC West was strengthened, so they had to match.

First, Los Angeles Chargers they retained their WR Mike Williams and in addition, they added the quarterback Khalil Mack. Denver Broncos made the division play and kept the former QB Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson. Finally, this Thursday, the WR All-Pro Dave Adams came to las vegas raiders from Green Bay Packers to help Derek Carr and company.

Kansas City Chiefs provide weapons to Patrick Mahomes

The news was given by the player himself, so it is now official: The star receiver and free agent from Pittsburgh Steelers, Ju Ju Smith-Schuster, announced that he will sign for the Kansas City Chiefs. The player almost signed with them last year, then returned to Pittsburgh for a year.

The contract of the figure of 25 years is one season and $10.75 million dollarsaccording to Ian Rapoport, of NFL Network. After spending his first five years on the Steelers, JuJu will now form a super-team and try to win a superbowl.