Chiellini: ‘A Juve player wants the Super League: in Serie A there are too many teams, it is necessary. I would abolish the VAR ‘| First page

George Chiellini, captain of Juventus and the national team, has clear ideas about the future of football and in an interview with DAZN back to talk about Superalloy and VAR: “I have been talking about it with the president (Andrea Agnelli, ed.) For a few years. The future of football is increasingly heading towards a Europeanization with respect to the national championships. A player of Juve’s level wants to play those games, with all respect. I have been talking for many years. with the president of this possibility. Athletes of our level but also fans want to see more and more European level matches. We have reached a point of no return. Institutions, clubs and players must meet to reform the calendar and create new competitions for to give new impetus to this sport, which remains the most beautiful in the world but for me it can be improved. In the USA, which are masters at this, they have created Superalloys in every sport “.

Serie A needs to be renewed: there are too many teams

“There are some teams too many in Serie A at the moment, we should be 18. Paradoxically, we could also go back to 16, but I think 18 is the right number to go back to increasing competitiveness and giving more space to European level matches. ”

Var to be abolished.

“We romantics would like the abolition of the Var, remove the offside or put the pass back to the goalkeeper, the world is moving forward and we must not preclude change. Finding people who can discuss together to improve football I think is essential. Right now there is a lack of dialogue and we are moving towards an unsustainable situation for everyone: for us and for the clubs. Even the fans perceive it. “