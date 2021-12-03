Sports

CHIELLINI DOESN'T TOUCH IT UP AND IS RIGHT

Giorgio Chiellini spoke clearly a few days ago, invoking the theme of unity, an argument that is absolutely confirmed in these days, where the Bianconeri must absolutely react to a difficult situation that sees the Bianconeri isolated.

The Juventus captain had spoken in recent days, to explain that at this moment the team must give something more, all to allow the team to move up in the standings: “I spoke clearly on Tuesday, saying simple but important words. first but I reported what the coach said. “.

Juventus, as usual, is in the eye of the storm, attacked by everyone for situations that are absolutely amplified with a media attack that recalls that of 2006, including interceptions that come out ad hoc, like the one on Ronaldo’s card that it seems a little ridiculous.

Chiellini himself underlines how certain situations have been absolutely amplified: “The investigations leave the time they find, we have to wait. When we talk about Juve, the investigations are amplified. We have to wait and put some effort into giving something back to a club that has given us so much. . Tuesday’s appeal was extended to those around me and to those who have supported us for a long time. We have the moral obligation to be united to create something even more beautiful “.

It is very true, Juventus must stay together, they must stand on the barricades and fight, there is much more at stake than a match, the credibility that once again someone is trying to undermine is at stake.

This time we are not joking, we must all be united and recognize friends, few, from enemies, many.

