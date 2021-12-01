Chiellini: “Kiss to the emblem? Juve gave us so much, now we have to stay close to the club”

The Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini spoke to the microphones of DAZN after the success on Salernitana: “We played a good game but both yesterday and today in the end I think the coach used the right words to make us understand the moment. In the end, in this moment more than ever we need a sense of responsibility and nothing needs to be done extraordinary but normal things with mind. Today we played with humility and we are thinking of matches in matches. Now on Sunday we have another important match, that’s okay “.

At the disallowed goal you kissed the emblem and hugged the bench.

“There are moments and moments. Juventus has given us so much to everyone and there are moments in life when it is time to give back. Now we have to stay close to this club and we will all come out of it together.”

How does this team work?

“Today we all played well. We were good at being clean and playing a lot and two touches up to the last 20 meters. He doesn’t always succeed, the game had to be closed earlier because Salernitana when she plays her corner is always dangerous”.

Did you make fun of Bonucci because you finished ahead of him in the Golden Ball standings?

“No. I think 37 years after a whole career is a bit of a recognition that makes you happy but also leaves the time you find. I have many small goals to achieve and we hope to achieve them.”

A goal?

“In the meantime, arriving at Christmas making some points”.