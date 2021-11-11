Chiellini, Livorno style curries

In six, maximum eighteen months, the Juve he will lose a great central defender, but he will gain an equally prepared, decisive central manager who, just as when he takes the field, does not look anyone in the face. Won the long game with the friend Buffon for who would become the Nedved of the future, at thirty-seven Giorgio Chiellini , backed by two degrees – one in very close control of the opponent, the other in Economics and Commerce complete with a Master’s degree – wanted to demonstrate his skills and intentions, exposing himself as no other player had ever done in the past and managing to hold condemnation and nostalgia together.

The first intervention with a straight leg was reserved for UEFA and consequently for Football Association that Uefa has supported and continues to vigorously support in the affair of Superalloy: “The Super League is welcome” he said in an interview with Dazn. “With the president (Lambs, editor’s note) I’ve been talking about it for a few years. The future of football is increasingly heading towards a Europeanization, in spite of the national championships. A Juve level player wants to play those games, with all due respect for the others. Our fans also want to see European-class matches. We have reached a point of no return (blessed awareness, ed.). In the USA, who are masters in this, have created super alloys in every sport ».

On his colleagues (his) he has committed a foul by red, albeit involuntary, I wish him: “There are some teams too many in Serie A. They should be 18, paradoxically it could also go back to 16, but I think eighteen is the right number to increase competitiveness”. Basically, Chiellini invited Gravina to cut two or four teams, or fifty or a hundred jobs. Now, if such a speech had been given by the president of a club, or a journalist, no one would have been scandalized, far from it. But if it is an active footballer who does it, plus a (listened to) advisor to the Aic, well, the amazement is strong. Like the embarrassment within the union itself. It is no coincidence – we spoke to – the president Umberto Calcagno he preferred to avoid comments. Bah.

Where Chiello thrilled me, however, was in the concise reflection on the future and on a more European football: “We romantics would like to the abolition of the Var, the cancellation of the offside and the return of the pass back to the goalkeeper ». In addition – he specified – to 18 teams, if not even 16. If I understand correctly, he wants to return to 2016/17 without Var, to 1864 without the offside, born together with football and later gradually modified, to 1992 for the passage to the goalkeeper, to 87-88 for the championship at 16 and to 2004 for that at 18.

He cannot be denied a third degree, in Competence, today the most useful and at the same time the least possessed. Too demanding. But don’t stop at future Nedved, Chiellini is ahead, far ahead, like those from Livorno who invented the heads of thirty-seven years ago Modigliani. Many laughed. Sgarbi has just dedicated an exhibition to them. The Master, to mystify his work, they knew him well. They were proficient. I wonder if it can be said that Chiellini studies with Draghi to perfect himself. How to say Boniperti.

