Chiellini says goodbye to Juventus

Chiellini also announced a few weeks ago his retirement from the national team after the match against Argentina to “make way for young people”

The Italian defender of Juventus, Giorgio Chiellini, revealed this Thursday that he will leave the Turin team at the end of the season and said goodbye to the fans of the club where he has been 16 years.

“As you know, this will be my last season as a black and white. For all the fans who have always been by my side, I’ll be waiting for you on Monday night at the stadium or at home to rejoice and celebrate with me all these years of passion for the Juventus. I love you”, published the ‘Juve’ captain on his Twitter account.

Chiellini already announced a few weeks ago his retirement from the national team after the match against Argentina in the so-called Champions Cup, also known as ‘Finalissima’, to “make way for young people.”

Now, after the hard defeat against the Inter in the Coppa Italia final (4-2) that leaves the ‘Vechia Signora’ without titles in the season, it is expected that Chiellini land on the mls from which, according to local media reports, offers have come.

Chiellini with Juventus Getty Images

In these 16 seasons in Turin, the charismatic defender says goodbye as one of the most prolific players in the club’s history, having lifted the ‘Scudetto’ nine times in a row (2012-2020), five Italian Cups and another five Super Cups .