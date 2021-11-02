Chiesa, Dybala and Morata, Champions trident

Massimiliano Allegri does not change the game system. It will still be the 4-4-2 with Federico Chiesa on the right, ready to form, in the offensive phase, an offensive trident with Dybala And Morata. The anti-Zenit formation starts from the three strongest forwards, even if there are still small doubts about Chiesa, linked to the fatigue that kept him out in Verona. But the impression is that Cuadrado is even worse off and needs a rest shift. So Juventus could field a midfield line with Bernardeschi, Bentancur, Locatelli and, indeed, the Church. McKennie he has more chances to start on the bench, but if he were the owner he would take away the place from Bernardeschi o Bentancur. In defense there should be the couple Bonucci–De Ligt, with Chiellini on the bench (against Verona he felt some pain in his thigh), with Danilo on the right and Alex Sandro on the left. On the bench there would be only one alternative for the attack: Kulusevski. Considering that Kaio Jorge is off the Champions list e Kean still unavailable, as well as De Sciglio And Ramsey.