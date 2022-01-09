Sports

Chiesa, knee injury during Roma-Juventus: he misses the Super Cup. The news

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

Injury for Federico Chiesa, forced to leave the pitch during Roma-Juventus at 32 ‘of the first half. The Juventus striker, after receiving a blow from Smalling, had received medical assistance before returning to the field. After a couple of minutes, however, he dropped to the ground, touching his left knee. The inevitable exchange for Landucci, who replaces the suspended Allegri, with Kulusevski. The winger of the national team reported a distortion and on Monday will be subjected to instrumental examinations, to accurately verify the extent of the injury.

Skip the Super Cup against Inter

read also



Roma-Juve 3-4 LIVE: De Sciglio’s goal for the comeback

Federico Chiesa was returned against Napoli, scoring the equalizer for Juventus after stop for over a month due to a lesion of the hamstring of the left thigh remedied at the end of November in the match against Atalanta. The instrumental examinations will clarify the extent of the new injury and, consequently, the relative recovery times. Church certainly will miss the final of the Italian Super Cup against Inter, scheduled Wednesday 12 January at San Siro (Cuadrado and De Ligt will be disqualified). Subsequently, the bianconeri will play on Saturday at the Allianz Stadium against Udinese and on Tuesday 18 in the first knockout rounds of the Italian Cup with Sampdoria.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Italy’s medal hopes. Shanghai 2006 goal (12 podiums) – OA Sport

4 weeks ago

Serie A, Sampdoria-Lazio 0-3 LIVE: Strakosha’s miracle on Gabbiadini | First page

December 5, 2021

Djokovic in Australia, but he cannot leave the airport. “Visa dispute, wrong model presented”

4 days ago

Gabbiadini man derby for Sampdoria: Genoa knocked out, it is not enough Destro, author of the first goal in the Sheva era | First page

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button