Chiesa, knee injury during Roma-Juventus: he misses the Super Cup. The news

Injury for Federico Chiesa , forced to leave the pitch during Roma-Juventus at 32 ‘of the first half. The Juventus striker, after receiving a blow from Smalling, had received medical assistance before returning to the field. After a couple of minutes, however, he dropped to the ground, touching his left knee . The inevitable exchange for Landucci, who replaces the suspended Allegri, with Kulusevski . The winger of the national team reported a distortion and on Monday will be subjected to instrumental examinations , to accurately verify the extent of the injury.

Skip the Super Cup against Inter

read also





Roma-Juve 3-4 LIVE: De Sciglio’s goal for the comeback

Federico Chiesa was returned against Napoli, scoring the equalizer for Juventus after stop for over a month due to a lesion of the hamstring of the left thigh remedied at the end of November in the match against Atalanta. The instrumental examinations will clarify the extent of the new injury and, consequently, the relative recovery times. Church certainly will miss the final of the Italian Super Cup against Inter, scheduled Wednesday 12 January at San Siro (Cuadrado and De Ligt will be disqualified). Subsequently, the bianconeri will play on Saturday at the Allianz Stadium against Udinese and on Tuesday 18 in the first knockout rounds of the Italian Cup with Sampdoria.