Chiesa responds to Mertens, Allegri at -3 from Atalanta quarta- Corriere.it

from Paolo Tomaselli

A point each in the game of controversy, perhaps up to the last: the two teams play it with intensity, adrenaline and electricity. The blues move to 5 points from Milan and 6 from Inter. Dybala sees himself again

Do they play? the question of a surreal day, a question mark that remains in the air until the pre-match warm-up due to the infections affecting Napoli. And yes – after the ASL triangular, Napoli1-Napoli2- Turin, on the use of three Azzurri in quarantine – Juventus and Napoli play and play: with intensity, the adrenaline and the electricity of those who dance on chaos, enjoying it. Spalletti’s team (in turn absent for Covid, c ‘Domenichini) goes beyond the absolute emergency and the surreal contours of these days, takes the lead with Mertens, resists the Juventus return after Chiesa’s goal at the beginning of the second half and in the end transforms the question mark into a fixed point, almost a border: after the 9 points granted to Juve in 5 games, the gold draw for Napoli who holds 5 lengths between six bianconeri.

For Allegri the returns of Chiesa and Dybala are not enough (in the last half hour) and after all the coach repeated it until a few minutes before taking the field: the break and the situation of absolute uncertainty of the evening are a risk for his team, which not surprisingly remains entangled in limbo. If Madama struggles with the provincial teams, Napoli plays as such in spirit, but with the quality of the game system: to score points at the Stadium just and advance.

With eight absent for Covid and the African Cup and with Ghoulam titular after ten months, the Spallettians drive with all the warning lights on the dashboard: eyes open, prudence, but also clarity in the face of Juve’s aggression. Allegri without Chiellini, Bonucci and Pellegrini, now more reliable than Sandro, but he finds Chiesa again full of energy. In a few minutes the blue, together with McKennie and Rabiot, puts Ospina and his associates under pressure. Juve, with a sort of 4-5-1 to proceed in tears, not very fluid also because they never have the same thrust from the wings, they undo almost everything they create and press with laziness. Napoli gain meters with the movement of the ball and take advantage of the black and white passivity. Insigne Politano fishing in the area with a great ball, well managed from the outside already decisive in the first leg: unloading for Mertens who makes a great movement and diagonally passes a billiard shot between Sandro, Rugani and De Ligt. The Juventus reaction was confused, so much so that Szczesny saved from Zielinski’s blow. And the tension rises, also because Sozza whistles little.

The Bernardeschi-Chiesa exchange of positions Allegri’s move to return the comeback of the first leg: a break by Cuadrado sends McKennie to the bottom, Rrahmani rejects with his head, Chiesa rushes on the ball and shoots from the edge, finding the Lobotka detour. Napoli reacts (Szczesny mura Mertens) and the entry of Dybala, Kean and Kulusevski produces only a save by Ospina on the Argentine. Too little to win a Champions League play-off. They were more or less all owners – Allegri sketches -. We were in a hurry to shoot, but the boys did not pay for the strange eve. In fact, the mistake of underestimating the opponent is not new.