“Child abuse is everywhere” / “Body? Everyone shows it how they want “

It’s a Billie Eilish in a decidedly new version the one that was told and shown in the monthly Vogue. The music superstar, American singer, who we remember is only 19 years old, talked about his single released at the end of last month entitled “Your power”, concerning the violent relationship between a minor and an elderly person. For Billie Eilish child abuse “is everywhere”, adding that his peers have experienced some form of sexual impropriety. The author of the single Ocean Eyes explained that her latest song «is not about a particular person. You might think it’s my experience in the music industry, but no man. It’s everywhere. I don’t know girls or women who haven’t had strange or bad experiences. It also applies to men: boys are constantly exploited ”.

Then he reiterates the concept: «It doesn’t matter who you are, what your life is, what your situation is, who you surround yourself with, how strong or intelligent you are. You can be exploited anyway. It’s a big deal in the world of domestic abuse or legal rape: girls who are very confident and strong-willed find themselves in situations where they think, “Oh my God, am I the victim here?” And it’s so embarrassing, humiliating and demoralizing to be in a position to believe you know a lot but realize that you are being abused. ‘

BILLI EILISH AND BODY POSITIVITY: “SHOWING YOUR BODY SHOULD NOT TAKE YOU ANY RESPECT”

In the interview with Vogue Billie Eilish also talked about the body and precisely of body positivity, after having posed as a splendid pin up from the 50s: «Showing your body and your skin should not take away any respect – he explained – it all depends on what makes you feel good. If you want to have surgery, go get the surgery. If you want to wear a dress that someone thinks looks too big, go for it. If you feel like you look good, you look good. ‘

