Child brides, Save the Children: “Child marriages kill more than 60 girls a day” (Monday 11 October 2021)

“More than 22,000 every year little girls And girls they die during pregnancies and deliveries that result from weddings precocious, or about 60 each day“. These are the estimates of a new analysis of Save the Children – the international organization that has been fighting for over 100 years to save children at risk and guarantee them a future – published on the occasion of the International Day of little girls and of girls. The world’s highest rate of weddings precocious it is recorded in central and western Africa where there are 26 deaths al day related to weddings precocious. In this area there are almost half (9600) of the total annual deaths related to … Read on ilfaroonline





International Day of the Girls 2021: after the covid the school In the last 10 years, there had been some improvements: on the total of brides, the percentage of little girls had dropped from 1 in 4 to 1 in 5: 'The equivalent of 25 million avoided marriages'

Child brides: the decision-making power of mothers They are young, indeed very young, and often do not know their future husband until the day of the wedding: it is the brides little girls, young women under the age of 18 who are forced by their families to become wives of strangers every year. A study published in World Development sheds light on …

Around the world, 60 girls die every day from early marriages. International Day for Girls and Girls. Save the Children, every year more than 22 thousand girls die in pregnancies and childbirths due to early marriages. Unicef's analysis on International Girls' Day: 129 million girls are not in school, 77 million are living with a diagnosed mental disorder

World day of girls 2021: after Covid-19, let’s bring them back to school The pandemic wiped out the progress poor countries were making in girls’ education. Among the consequences, the increase, after years, of early marriages. International Children’s Day



