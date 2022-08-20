Child dies in the US from the brain-eating amoeba that enters through the nose

OMAHA, Neb..- The United States health authorities confirmed this Friday that a Nebraska boy died of a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoebaafter swimming in a river near Omaha.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the presence in the child of the Naegleria fowleri amoebareported the Douglas County Health Department in Omaha.

Health officials believe the boy came into contact with the amoeba on Sunday while swimming in the elkhorn river, a few miles west of Omaha. Authorities have not released the boy’s name.

People usually become infected when water containing the amoeba enters their body through their nostrils while swimming or diving in lakes and rivers. Other sources have also been identified, such as contaminated tap water in a Houston-area city in 2020.

This is the second death from this cause in the north-central region of the United States in recent weeks due to primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, an infection that is usually fatal and is caused by naegleria fowleri, an amoeba that has been fatal in 97% of the reported cases.

Last month, a Missouri resident died from the same infection, possibly after swimming in the Lake of the Three Firesin southwestern Iowa. The authorities of that state closed the shore of the lake for almost three weeks as a preventive measure.

Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting, followed by more severe symptoms such as stiff neck, loss of balance, hallucinations, and seizures.

The CDC notes that naegleria fowleri infections are rare—about three cases a year in the country—but warns that they are highly lethal.

Between 1962 and 2021, 154 cases were reported in the United States and only four patients survived, according to the CDC. They have only been documented about 430 cases all over the world.

In the United States, amoeba infections typically occur in southern states, because the microbe thrives in water temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit). However, infections have also been detected in the north in recent years, including two cases in Minnesota since 2010, Dr. Lindsey Huse, Douglas County Health Director, said during a news conference Thursday.

