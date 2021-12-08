Child kidnapped and sold reunites with his parents after 14 years

After 14 years of desperate searches, the parents were able to reunite with their teenage son who disappeared 14 years ago in an emotional encounter filmed on cameras, a happy ending to a story that inspired a blockbuster movie.

Sun Zhuo, now 18, was kidnapped in 2007 in Shenzhen, wealthy Guangdong, when he was just 4 years old. His father, Sun Haiyang, and his mother, Peng Siying, were forced to sell their properties to fund research without ever losing hope, offering a reward of up to $ 31,000 (equivalent to 200,000 yuan, prohibitive for many Chinese). to get information on where he was. Over the years, Sun Haiyang has claimed to have traveled to almost every region of China in search of her son, according to the website report of the powerful and feared Ministry of Public Security.

“Dearest”, a 2014 film by Hong Kong director Peter Chan based on the story of Sun, hit the box office at the time by grossing over $ 50 million and bringing the scourge of child abduction and trafficking in China to the spotlight. exacerbated in the past by the one-child policy, eased only in 2015 until the June breakthrough of three children per couple against the demographic decline.

Traditionally, families, especially those in rural areas, continue to view boys as more capable of providing for elderly parents and securing family lines, driving a black market for newborns and prompting many families to give girls up for adoption. Against the practice of “selective” abortions, it is forbidden to ascertain sex during pregnancy in China.

The authorities, after long adventures, found Sun in Shandong: the police used facial recognition to identify a suspicious person, nicknamed Wu, who ended up in prison on kidnapping charges. Sun’s identity was confirmed by DNA analysis, according to state media. In a final blow to the story, Sun told state media that he would be staying – for now – with his (suspected) adoptive parents because they had raised him for more than 10 years.

According to Chinese law, the maximum penalty for trafficking in human beings is death, while for the ‘acquirentì the maximum penalty is three years in prison.

It is estimated that over 8,000 kidnapped children were returned to their parents in 2021: above all the story of last July of Guo Gangtang, 51, who hugged his son after 24 years of strenuous searches that led him to travel over 500,000 km by motorbike. across the country. The whole affair inspired a 2015 film (“Loss and Love”) with Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau. Again, the report against child abductions became a blockbuster.