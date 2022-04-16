Child Star Salaries: What Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Josh Peck & More Earned As Kids

ads

Child stars… are they like us? Child actors may have the added bonus of earning money before most people land their first job, but dealing with fame at such a young age has been infamously difficult for many young celebrities. As with their experiences in Hollywood, the money they’ve made from their hit shows and movies varies wildly from actor to actor, show to show, movie to movie.

The salary Josh Peck earned on Drake and Josh, the hit Nickelodeon show that ran from 2004 to 2007, was “certainly a lot of money, but not enough to set you up for life,” he revealed on the “Trading” podcast. Secrets». in April 2022. “And we live a lot of that. … I’m not going to brag: my mom and I had a used BMW five-series. We lived in a two-bedroom apartment with amenities. … We lived a very middle-class life.”

The Happy People Are Annoying author added that “there’s no waste in children’s TV,” so he’s not making any money from reruns of the show today. “It was like we had 18 months on the runway,” he recalled. “It’s like someone lost their job.”

He explained: “When all is said and done, we are left after the agents, managers and taxes. [were paid].”

Peck also touched on the idea that kids who star in long-running hit shows are likely to make so much money that they can live comfortably for the rest of their lives, never having to go back to work.

“I can only speak from my experience, but I think it’s pretty public that if you were on a show like Two and a Half Men or Modern Family, and you were the kid on a massive network, syndicated show… the case could be made. that you would have enough money for the rest of your life,” he noted on the podcast.

The Wackness star might not be out of place. Angus T. Jones of Two and a Half Men made three times as much money per episode as Peck made for a full season of Drake and Josh. Young Modern Family actors Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez also earned more per episode of their hit series than the former Nick star earned in a season.

