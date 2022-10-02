Childhood cancer, humanization as medicine

Granada, Oct 2 (EFE) .- The Andalusian hospitals that care for children with cancer repeat a childhood cancer day every day to raise awareness about the disease from a care that focuses on humanization.

This is the case of the Virgen de las Nieves University Hospital in Granada, whose Pediatric service has an Oncohaematology hospitalization unit, in which health professionals treat and care for children who are diagnosed with different types of tumors typical of the childhood.

In this space, located on the top floor of the Maternal and Child Hospital, minors from the province and neighboring areas receive the most advanced treatments, but also a lot of affection, warmth and closeness, and always with a commitment to normalcy to make the day day be as similar as possible to what they would have at home, with their families and with their friends.

1,400 new cases of childhood cancer per year

This is carried out by a team of oncologists, nurses, auxiliary nursing care technicians, caretakers and a teacher who teaches school classes in a classroom attached to the care unit, as detailed by the Board.

This work is enriched by the involvement of families, associations and different social groups that provide activities, toys and numerous details for these minors who usually have long stays in hospital.

In Spain, 1,400 new cases of childhood cancer are diagnosed each year, of which the most frequent is leukemia, followed by those of the central nervous system and lymphomas.

Raising awareness of these diseases is one more line of work marked in red in September, the “Childhood Cancer Awareness Month”.

It is a global initiative to give visibility to the disease and bring the reality of these minors and their families closer to the whole of society, although this Granada hospital works every day to raise awareness through the humanization of care.

A very advanced humanization plan

The Nursing supervisor, Remedios Lázaro, recently distinguished with the “Optimistic Professional” award, has pointed out that the Pediatric service “has a very advanced humanization plan that is summed up in bringing to the hospital what happens outside so that the minor lives hospital stay as normally as possible”.

“If it is the Corpus Christi festival, the plant is decorated with fair reasons, if it is Christmas, gifts are given, and so on other dates such as the spring festival, the Cross or Halloween”, he exemplified.

Although the outbreak of covid changed everything, it closed the doors of hospitals to volunteering, activities such as canine therapy, a humanization project in collaboration with the Spanish Association Against Cancer and the Hachiko training company, return to work the most and reduce the anxiety generated by hospital processes in the most vulnerable.

On the Oncopediatrics floor there is also time for whims and, like everyone else, these little patients delight in something as delicious as ice cream.

Magic or music shows

The environment is warm, with a very careful decoration and a corridor long enough to reach speed with the tricycle adapted to carry the medication and a high-end automatic stroller.

The head of the Paediatrics Nursing block, Aída Galindo, points out that, with this humanized attention, it is intended that the children of Oncopediatrics also share activities with those who are on other Pediatrics floors if the clinical situation allows it and they go out to the landing to enjoy magic or music shows.

In this normalization of attendance, not everything is going to be playing, you also have to go to school, for which they have an exclusive school classroom in which the “teacher” Antonio gives regulated classes so that the patient-student does not miss a beat of his education.

The Granada hospital has had a pediatric home care unit for three years that has allowed more than twenty minors with cancer to receive chemotherapy at home, all in the line of humanizing care. EFE

Web Editing: Luis Ortega