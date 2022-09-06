Childhood constipation: recommendations

Constipation is a common condition in children, sometimes due to early training of the sphincters and changes in diet. Generally, these problems are temporary.

Some children may have infrequent bowel movements and in some cases, the bowel movement can cause discomfort and pain.

What are the symptoms of constipation?

painful defecation

Abdominal pain, cramps, or nausea

Bleeding in the stool

Recommendations for constipation in breastfed babies

Prolonging lactation favors the correct intestinal transit. In babies, the administration of juices or infusions is not advisable because they favor the constipation.

Perform gentle abdominal massages to promote evacuation.

You can stimulate fecal deposition by using a thermometer or blunt probe in the rectum.

You can use glycerin suppositories in some cases, not always. If he constipation becomes recurrent in the baby, consult the pediatrician to determine the causes and prescribe the corresponding treatment

Recommendations for constipation in older children