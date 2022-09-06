Health
Childhood constipation: recommendations
Constipation is a common condition in children, sometimes due to early training of the sphincters and changes in diet. Generally, these problems are temporary.
Some children may have infrequent bowel movements and in some cases, the bowel movement can cause discomfort and pain.
What are the symptoms of constipation?
- painful defecation
- Abdominal pain, cramps, or nausea
- Bleeding in the stool
Recommendations for constipation in breastfed babies
- Prolonging lactation favors the correct intestinal transit. In babies, the administration of juices or infusions is not advisable because they favor the constipation.
- Perform gentle abdominal massages to promote evacuation.
- You can stimulate fecal deposition by using a thermometer or blunt probe in the rectum.
- You can use glycerin suppositories in some cases, not always. If he constipation becomes recurrent in the baby, consult the pediatrician to determine the causes and prescribe the corresponding treatment
Recommendations for constipation in older children
- Increase water consumption
- Increase the amount of fiber-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and legumes. Specialists recommend that children eat between three and five servings of fruit a day.
- Try to cook with olive oil.
- Include in the diet foods that work as laxatives (kiwi and plums) in children older than one year.
- Increase the spaces for sports and physical activity.
- Help him establish a regular pattern for going to the bathroom. It can be after meals, so that it becomes a habit.