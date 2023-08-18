Entertainment

Childhood Jennifer Lawrence: Why was Jennifer Lawrence of ‘The Hunger Games’ unhappy as a child? , news | LOS40 Colombia

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner6 hours ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most loved and recognized American actresses in the film industry and especially in Hollywood. During her career spanning over ten years, Lawrence has appeared in productions such as ‘The Poker House’ in 2008, ‘X-Men: First Class’ in 2011 and ‘The Hunger Games’ in 2012.

‘The Hunger Games’ saga starring Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, which recently premiered at Columbia, was the production that marked a before and after in the career of the American actress, who revealed she would like to play ‘Katniss’. Everdeen’, within the framework of the announcement of the prequel to the saga.

Lawrence’s career and work has been recognized on several occasions, winning her a Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook, as well as three Golden Globes, two BAFTAs and two Union Awards in various categories. has been awarded. ,

In addition to being marked by her career success, Lawrence has on several occasions spoken about the difficult moments she experienced during her childhood, her life in school, and the treatment she received from her parents.

How was Jennifer Lawrence’s childhood?

The actress was born in Indian Hills, a city in Kentucky, United States. The best daughter is from a simple family, her father was a laborer and her mother worked in summer camps.

In the first years of her life, her parents admitted that they did not want her, as they did not expect to have more children: “My parents had decided not to have more children, but I arrived,” the actress told Interview.

Lawrence grew up with her two brothers, Ben and Blair, with whom she developed a rough attitude, when her mother noticed her rude behavior while playing, forbidding her to interact with other girls, so that she would not look down upon them. Can’t attack

This restriction caused them to have adjustment problems and develop anxious and hyperactive behavior. Because of this, she could not adapt in schools and had no friends: “Once, a classmate asked me to distribute invitations to her birthday party. I delivered one by one and in the end there was no one for me. I asked him and he replied ‘It’s like you haven’t been invited.’

You might be interested in: The New Superman! David Korenswet will wear the cape; We tell you what you need to know about him

act as a refuge

Difficulty making friends, problems with anxiety and hyperactivity, and the treatment she received in her family led Lawrence to enter theater as a way to escape reality.

At age 16, he decided to leave Kentucky and move to New York to pursue his dream of acting, however, his arrival in the Big Apple was worse than he expected: “The rats raised me and it makes you stronger.” It got to the point where I was literally sharing my food with them. He didn’t have money. Lawrence revealed in an interview with The Sun newspaper, “They ate the bread, which was the only thing I had, and I’d come hungry, I’d put away the bit and eat the rest.”

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner6 hours ago
0 22 2 minutes read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Advisable Books | Anna Starobinets, Adele Rosenfeld and Manuel Astor

June 17, 2023

Sony profits down despite Spider-Verse!

1 week ago

It’s Time for the Return of the Controversial Hawaiian Flip Flops

7 days ago

Louis Vuitton created a refined portfolio: the photographs that created a sensation

June 16, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button