Childhood Jennifer Lawrence: Why was Jennifer Lawrence of ‘The Hunger Games’ unhappy as a child? , news | LOS40 Colombia

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most loved and recognized American actresses in the film industry and especially in Hollywood. During her career spanning over ten years, Lawrence has appeared in productions such as ‘The Poker House’ in 2008, ‘X-Men: First Class’ in 2011 and ‘The Hunger Games’ in 2012.

‘The Hunger Games’ saga starring Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, which recently premiered at Columbia, was the production that marked a before and after in the career of the American actress, who revealed she would like to play ‘Katniss’. Everdeen’, within the framework of the announcement of the prequel to the saga.

Lawrence’s career and work has been recognized on several occasions, winning her a Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook, as well as three Golden Globes, two BAFTAs and two Union Awards in various categories. has been awarded. ,

In addition to being marked by her career success, Lawrence has on several occasions spoken about the difficult moments she experienced during her childhood, her life in school, and the treatment she received from her parents.

How was Jennifer Lawrence’s childhood?

The actress was born in Indian Hills, a city in Kentucky, United States. The best daughter is from a simple family, her father was a laborer and her mother worked in summer camps.

In the first years of her life, her parents admitted that they did not want her, as they did not expect to have more children: “My parents had decided not to have more children, but I arrived,” the actress told Interview.

Lawrence grew up with her two brothers, Ben and Blair, with whom she developed a rough attitude, when her mother noticed her rude behavior while playing, forbidding her to interact with other girls, so that she would not look down upon them. Can’t attack

This restriction caused them to have adjustment problems and develop anxious and hyperactive behavior. Because of this, she could not adapt in schools and had no friends: “Once, a classmate asked me to distribute invitations to her birthday party. I delivered one by one and in the end there was no one for me. I asked him and he replied ‘It’s like you haven’t been invited.’

act as a refuge

Difficulty making friends, problems with anxiety and hyperactivity, and the treatment she received in her family led Lawrence to enter theater as a way to escape reality.

At age 16, he decided to leave Kentucky and move to New York to pursue his dream of acting, however, his arrival in the Big Apple was worse than he expected: “The rats raised me and it makes you stronger.” It got to the point where I was literally sharing my food with them. He didn’t have money. Lawrence revealed in an interview with The Sun newspaper, “They ate the bread, which was the only thing I had, and I’d come hungry, I’d put away the bit and eat the rest.”