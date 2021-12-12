Childish Mercedes, Verstappen’s C-factor and a Ferrari that wants to return to Ferrari in 2022 – OA Sport

Today Mercedes made us all feel like children again. On the pitch or with a board game, losing was always terrible: it would ruin an evening, if not a whole day! And there were always a thousand excuses, the improbable quibble was sought to overturn the result. In fact, he deliberately banged his head against the wall, well aware that nothing would change …

Max Verstappen is the new F1 world champion, there is little to add or do. The races are over (even at the gates of winter, luck was racing in Abu Dhabi with the risk of snow averted …) and the most exciting championship in history was decided on the last lap of the last race. The Americans, F1 owners, wanted the show: what these two champions gave away, in all likelihood, will be told in a few years in a film in the style of “Rush”.

It is good that the economic interests at stake are immeasurable and immeasurable. However Mercedes really made the figure of the pooper, because in the first place with his appeals he prevented the new world champion from fully enjoying the party (would you be happy in dancing and singing, knowing that the sword of Damocles hangs over you? The Stuttgart team went to dirty a memorable day for F1 and the sport in general, not accepting the verdict of the track and really stamping their feet like a child whose favorite game was snatched from their hands. Clinging to the quibbles did not help, the complaints were rejected. But it does not end there, because the appeal has also materialized. There is a risk of falling into the pathetic, assuming that it has not already happened. As one song said, “You have to know how to lose …“.

It is also understandable that Mercedes struggles to accept a result that he deems undeserved. The race was dominated by Lewis Hamilton, who drove a car superior to Red Bull, as Chris Horner also candidly admitted. With 6 laps to go, the Englishman had an 11 second lead, the race was safe. Until the Nicholas Latifi accident, to which Helmut Marko will probably erect a marble statue. Max Verstappen was certainly good, but certainly also very lucky. His departure proved disastrous (and to say that he had the advantage of soft tires) and, despite having tried them all with the help of the team (from Sergio Perez’s strenuous resistance to slow Hamilton, up to the desperate double pit stop) , frankly, nothing could have been done if the GP had ended without unforeseen events. The Blindfolded Goddess gave him a colossal hand, then allowing him to overtake on the last lap (still with new and fresh soft tires, against the now worn hard tires of the rival) which has consecrated him in the legend of this sport and also world champion… of factor C! In life you also need that …

And finally we come to the Ferrari. Third place in the constructors’ classification does not warm our hearts in the slightest. Less than zero. We are talking about the most successful team ever in F1 history, which unfortunately seems to have gotten used to mediocrity for too long now. The team-principal Mattia Binotto has been talking about 2022 since 2020… Even today he is unbalanced with important phrases: “We have been working on the new machine for a long time, in 2022 we will understand who we are“. The new futuristic simulator, recently launched in Maranello, could help in this sense. Certainly you can no longer go wrong: failing to hit on a project that has been working on for two years should lead, in our opinion, to mass resignations.. Moreover, the fact that Mercedes and Red Bull have ‘slaughtered’ each other until mid-December 2021 for the World Championship, suggests that, at least unconsciously, they have partly sacrificed their mental energies in view of the regulatory revolution planned for next year. There remains a big question mark that will accompany us for the next two months, up to the Barcelona tests scheduled for February. There we will begin to understand if Ferrari will be on track to return to being truly Ferrari, that is, a car built to win the World Championship and not finish third at 290 points from the first …

Photo: LivePhotoSport