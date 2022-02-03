Children and teeth brushing, chocolate chip test – Growth

Worried that your baby is not brushing his teeth well? You can always use the chocolate chip test. If the child eats them and the parents can still see bits and residues after brushing the teeth, the little ones still need to be guided.

This is the advice of Elise Sarvas, associate professor of pediatric dentistry at the University of Minnesota. Sarvas offers this tip and other ideas about good oral health for toddlers on the occasion of National Children’s Dental Health Month in the US in February.

“For children – Sarvas notes – having good oral health lays the foundations for many important milestones: adequate nutrition to grow a healthy body, having teeth to learn to pronounce syllables correctly, keeping space for the jaws. in development and to stabilize self-esteem in a critical period of personal development “.

To maintain a healthy mouth, parents should make sure children choose healthy snacks and drink plenty of water, according to experts. Water not only hydrates, but makes children’s teeth stronger and offers a healthier option than juice or soda. When it comes to brushing the teeth, the toothbrush that best fits the child is fine, but softer bristles are better. Not all children like the feel of an electric toothbrush, so Sarvas only recommends one if you are sure your child will tolerate it.

Finally, from the first year of life or from the first tooth that appears, it is always a good time to visit the dentist.

(HANDLE).