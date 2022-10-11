Children and young people will carry out practical and participatory workshops on emotional well-being

Coinciding with World Mental Health Day, the Municipality of Molins de Rei has begun to carry out activities to inform and make citizens aware of illnesses in the field of mental health. Through these actions they seek to promote emotional well-being among children and young people, which is why, throughout this school year, they have also organized workshops and activities in educational centers and entities in the municipality.

On the other hand, on October 26, at 6:00 p.m., they have organized talks on Mental Health in Adolescents and Young People in the Workers’ Federation, as part of the activities of Molins de 10. This initiative has come from the Chief of the Children and Youth Mental Health Service of the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital, Montserrat Dolzand during these they will also present the child and youth emotional well-being activities that they will carry out in the municipality during the 2022-23 academic year.

As indicated by the City Council, a total of 113 practical and participatory workshops will be held with all primary schools and institutes of Molins, which will be aimed specifically at students in 5th, 6th, ESO, Baccalaureate and the leisure entities of the municipality. In addition, on this occasion he highlights that they will also train teachers, a very important action since during this they will be offered information, training and tools to know how to deal with situations related to the management of emotions in young people and children; and for relationships with those students who suffer from a mental illness.

Finally, the Molins de Rei City Council has recalled that the municipality has been working for years “to improve the emotional well-being of infants and young people who suffer from emotional discomfort and mental health problems”.