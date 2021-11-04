Children disputed between Spain and Italy, no judges to pardon the mother

The Spanish Supreme Court has expressed an opinion against the granting of a total pardon by the government to Juana Rivas, a woman sentenced last April to two and a half years for having stolen her two children from her father and her former partner, the Italian in 2016. Francesco Arcuri with whom he lived in Carloforte. It is learned from an official statement.

The court was also divided in half on the possibility of a partial pardon: eight magistrates voted in favor and eight against. In any case, the last word regarding the possible granting of the pardon rests with the government, currently led by the socialist Pedro Sánchez.

The case concerning Rivas and Arcuri came to the attention of the news after it came to light, in the summer of 2016, that the woman had moved away with her two children from the place where the couple lived in Sardinia and had returned to Spain. . At that moment, justice was asking Rivas to bring the children back to their father, which happened only after the woman and the two minors remained in an unknown place for about a month. Rivas claimed to have acted in this way to protect the children from Arcuri, who was convicted of mistreating his former partner in 2009 and then denounced again by herself for similar reasons on several occasions.

The man, for his part, instead defended himself by claiming to be a victim of defamation.

Juana Rivas has so far served part of her house sentence and part in a social reintegration center.

