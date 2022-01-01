“Children forced to leave school to pray”: 5 women arrested in Bolzano, they are part of the New Christian sect church

“If you have marital problems or questions aboutchildren’s education, we are always ready for discussions and useful advice “. The announcement appears on the official website of New Christians (“Neu Christen“) The church-sect founded by a former Swiss Guard, an expression of Catholic traditionalism, which is opposed to the church of Rome, or rather to the interpretation of the magisterium of Pope francesco. Nikolaus Andres Schneider, who is 84 and calls himself the “Bishop sword” he is the inspiration and advocates a Catholicism free from modernism, a return to traditions, with reconstructions theological-political which refer to planetary plots of which, passing through the management of the pandemic, it would be the Vatican is also the protagonist.

It is up to “Neu Christen” that leads the investigation carried out by prosecutor of Bolzano and come on carabinieri of the company of Brunico which resulted in the arrest of five women, including a “priestess” who would inspire harassing behavior against two children under the age of 14, forced to desert school and to pray on your knees even at night to make amends for one’s sins. Like, for example, peeking at the cell phone of a peer. Victims of the fanaticism of the mothers are two children of the Valle Aurina, which the families wanted to preserve from the corruption of customs. They were entrusted to social services because they were segregated at home, they didn’t have television, nor cell phones, they did not hang out with friends and they had been withdrawn from school. And it is precisely from their absences that the reporting for the carabinieri, which they have, has started placed recording tools environmental in homes a Campo Tures and Cadipietra, in the province of Bolzano. The charge is of maltreatment of minors.

There are no detailed explanations on the ways to educate children on the “Neu Christen” website. But according to the reconstruction of the carabinieri, summarized in the arrest order signed by the prosecutor Sara Rielli, the educational methods were very strict. Mother, daughter and aunt, are followers of the e they punished every wrongdoing in a violent way. The investigation is only at the beginning and relations between the “priestess” and his daughter, who live in Cadipietra and the fanatical family of Campo Tures. But what role did the other members of the family play? And what were the relations with the church of the “sword bishop”? This is what the carabinieri will have to ascertain. The three women, originally from the Val Venosta, had arrived in Campo Tures from just over a year. Did they want to change their environment or be closer to the priestess who is the spiritual leader of the group?

Nikolaus Andres Schneider he is not a bishop consecrated by the Roman Church. The former Swiss guard in 1975 he founded the children’s prayer group Kgs (Kinder Gebets Sturm) and began preaching by claiming to have a direct contact with God, which would inspire the speeches taken on youtube and on a television channel. His anathemas strike homosexuality, the sexual education of children (which makes them “rot”) andabortion. But the preaching also has as its polemical objective the corrupt Church and the pandemic management, which would be part of a world control project. For example, on August 8, 2021 he stated: “The Coronavirus is a flu which can end up like any other flu. Who is in power he wants to try a world government and a world religion. Politics and the Church pull the same rope. The media of lies serve Satan“. And still he takes it out on distances and anti-Covid measures. “Now it is the government that dictates the law in the Church. The Savior did not keep his distance from the lepers, but he touched and healed. The communion hosts are served with tweezers, but these are the claws of the demons. Those who have been vaccinated increasingly lose their spirituality towards God and become stupid ”. A clear rejection of science.

Schneider is convinced that the Antichrist resides in Rome and that the Pope is “the pioneer of a world religion that will replace Christianity with other religions, advances the process of globalization of religion, speaks quite openly about fusion and unification of religions; but in a universal religion there is no place for Jesus Christ“. Looking at geopolitics he argues that Hillary Clinton be prey of the devil, America manipulated by Rothschild, Rockefeller and Soros. It invites Europeans to leave the EU and NATO, instruments of these planetary projects. The answer to so much corruption of customs? “Like a shoot, the New Christian Church emerges renewed from the rotten trunk of the ancient Church, as a continuation of his apostolic tradition ”. The church is present in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Cameroon. Among the invitations to Christian families, the bishop spada formulates that of creating in every house a Herrgottswinkel, a corner of God or of the crucifix. Who knows if it is in that room that the children of Campo Tures were forced to pray at night.