Children, how to fulfill the wishes of little sick children who, when they are happy, react better to treatment

GENOA – There is Giacomo, 6 years old and a Medulloblastoma, who went into “space” 1. And then there is Saverio, 15, and a Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, who has come all the way to Barcelona to meet his idol, Lionel Messi. On the other hand, Vittorio, 10 years old and suffering from Histiocytosis, has made his journey over time by becoming a “Sheriff of the Far West” 2 for one day. They are just some of the nearly 2,400 young patients who have seen a dream come true in the last 17 years thanks to Make-A-Wish Italy, the non-profit organization that fulfills the wishes of children with serious illnesses. Thanks to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, in the last year the list of children with a dream in the drawer has grown and at the moment there are about 250 wishes waiting. To make them all, Make-A-Wish Italia launches the “Felici e più forte” campaign. The solidarity initiative is active until November 14th. To donate, just a text message or a landline call to the number 45584.

Simple dreams are apparently. Before the stop caused by the pandemic, Make-A-Wish Italia made an average of 250 wishes a year. Seemingly simple dreams, like a gift from a puppy or a camera. Special meetings with famous people, from Ariana Grande to George Clooney, from Federica Pellegrini to Francesco Totti up to the astronaut Paolo Nespoli. The chance to play someone else’s shoes for a day: a super hero, a dancer, a princess. And above all, travel: New York, London, Disneyland, a beach holiday. Nothing like the possibility of escaping the loneliness of a hospital room, in fact, can make children and families happy who share the tragedy of illness with them.

The great benefits from a clinical point of view. Which are documented by numerous scientific studies. The most recent, conducted by the University of Aston for Make-A-Wish UK, confirms the positive effects on the psycho-physical well-being of the sick and their families. «Modern medical-scientific research shows that positive emotions are directly transformed into benefits for the patient’s health. A simple laugh, for example, reduces blood pressure and stress, improves the immune system and relieves pain, “explains Keith Goh, one of the most successful pediatric neurosurgeons in the world and president of the scientific committee of Make-A-Wish International.

A complementary therapy. «Treating a child does not only mean healing his illness but it means taking care of him at 360 degrees and this also includes making his wishes come true. Fulfilling a wish is a complementary therapy that produces a state of well-being and helps to better deal with the disease ”, adds Milena La Spina, pediatrician at the Vittorio Emanuele hospital in Catania. The merit of having brought the mission of Make-A-Wish International, born in the United States 40 years ago, is due to Fabio and Sune Frontani, who in 2004 in Genoa decided to found the organization in memory of their eldest daughter Carlotta, who died at the age of only 10 due to a serious illness: “We deeply believe in the power of a wish that is granted. It is an incredibly positive experience that makes young patients and their families stronger in the battle against the disease. For this reason, every day, together with hundreds of volunteers scattered throughout Italy, we are committed to making children’s dreams come true ».

Sms Solidarity Campaign "Happy and Stronger". It will be active until next November 14th.

What is MAKE-A-WISH Italia. It is a non-profit organization founded in Genoa in 2004. It is affiliated with Make-A-Wish Foundation, born in the United States in 1980. Its mission is to fulfill the wishes of children and adolescents (aged 3 to 17) suffering from serious illnesses. In 17 years of activity it has fulfilled about 2,400 dreams thanks to the contribution of hundreds of volunteers present throughout Italy.