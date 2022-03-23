Children in the Dominican Republic must improve in aspects of spelling and punctuation, according to UNESCO

Schoolchildren in the Latin American region have uneven performance in terms of writing, with countries like Argentina leading in vocabulary and countries like Panama where children find it difficult to develop ideas well, the United Nations Educational Organization revealed on Tuesday. Science and Culture (Unesco),

The organization, with regional headquarters in Santiago de Chile, published the latest results of the Writing test of the Comparative and Explanatory Regional Study (ERCE 2019).

In it, the writing performance of third and sixth grade students from 16 countries in the region was evaluated: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay , Peru, Dominican Republic and Uruguay.

To the first, they were asked for a narrative letter about a trip and a text presenting a dance, while the sixth graders were asked for a letter of request and a descriptive text of a non-existent animal.

“Writing is a highly demanding competence at a cognitive level and, unlike oral language, it does not develop naturally in most people. That is why It must be taught from the earliest levels of the educational process,” said Claudia Uribe, director of UNESCO’s Regional Office for Education in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Today, he added, “it is one of the most demanded skills in the workplace, being critical for good performance in multiple trades and professions.”

The report studied the “discursive domain” (communicative purpose and adaptation to the slogan, genre and register), the “textual domain” (vocabulary, coherence, concordance and cohesion) and “legibility” (spelling and punctuation).

DIFFERENCES FROM NORTH TO SOUTH

According to the text, students in Argentina have high performances in vocabulary and coherence of their texts, but they need to reinforce spelling and punctuation, especially in third grade.

A similar situation affects schoolchildren in Cuba, who “show sufficiency in the textual domain,” but “must improve the association between sound and letter.”

The Uruguayans, for their part, “must improve the discursive command of their texts”, although they achieve “an adequate development of their writings”, while the Peruvians write without repeating words and maintain the development of ideas, but they need to work on punctuation. and the adaptation to the genre that they are asked for.

In Colombia, spelling remains a challenge, although students use correct vocabulary and maintain the main theme of their texts.

In Ecuador, they must reinforce the structure of texts, contrary to Brazil, where “they use an adequate vocabulary and are capable of maintaining a thematic unit with an informative progression”.

In Panama, the study revealed that they find it hard to come up with ideas and maintain coherence when writing a text: just over half of them managed to adapt to the purpose for which they were asked to write.

The scenario is similar in Honduras, where “only 4 out of 10 third grade students who wrote a letter achieved the highest performance in responding to the purpose and slogan on which they were asked to write,” said the document, which pointed out similar deficiencies in El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua.

In neighboring Costa Rica, however, they write adequate texts and maintain agreement between sentences, but they must improve in aspects of spelling and punctuation, as in the Dominican Republic, where only 13.7% of children in third grade reached a high level of readability.