Children of actor Junior Álvarez ask for financial help in the face of their health problems

Veteran Puerto Rican actor Junior Alvarez He is experiencing delicate moments of health, due to a condition in his cardiac system, which caused his heart to be working at 15% of its capacity. This not only caused the artist to be admitted to the hospital for several weeks, but also led Álvarez to give up all his professional commitments.

Faced with this situation, their children Alejandro and Gabriela decided to open a online account in Donor Box to apply for financial assistance so that Álvarez can meet all of his financial responsibilities. “We are writing to you, as a last resort, appealing to your generosity so that our father can have the financial help he needs to continue the treatment that helps him survive while covering his basic expenses and creating new ways to sustain himself in this new opportunity of life. life”, the young people wrote on that page. “Hopefully and following the doctor’s recommendations, he will be able to return to the stage of the theater and the television screen to be back with you”.

According to the Álvarez family, after months of feeling physical deterioration (fatigue, sleep apnea, difficulty breathing), the actor decided to take action and start a series of tests to determine what was causing the discomfort. On March 24, through an electrocardiogram they found an obstruction in the left side of the heart. The following week, Dr. Francisco Rosado confirmed the obstruction on the left side of the heart and also diagnosed pulmonary edema. Given the severity of the diagnosis, the internist urgently referred him to a cardiologist.

“On Tuesday, April 5, the cardiologist, Dr. José Cardona, performed an echocardiogram where he added congestive heart failure to the diagnosis. It was here, where the doctor determined that his heart was working at 15%, ”explained the children of the 62-year-old soap opera and theater actor. “Dr. Cardona explained to us that this condition could cause sudden death (an attack of tachycardia could take his life at any moment), therefore he urgently recommended a defibrillator vest and Entresto, an oral medication to try to improve your cardiac efficiency. Fortunately, and thanks to the diligence of Dr. Cardona, the ZOLL Life Vest defibrillator vest was approved and installed, just one week later.”

As they narrated, on Thursday, April 14, at 12:20 pm, just two days after the installation of the vest, the actor was sitting on the sofa at home when he suffered an episode of ventricular arrhythmia. Losing consciousness, the vest activated and revived Alvarez’s heart for the first time. Quickly, his wife Magdaly Cruz, who was in the house because it was Holy Thursday, helped him get to a car to move to a hospital. According to him, at 12:30 pm, and on the way to the emergency room of the Cardiovascular Hospital, a second episode occurred where the actor’s heart stopped again, for which he received a second shock from the vest. After intense hours of waiting and the support of the hospital’s medical staff, they managed to stabilize him a few hours later and admitted him to the intensive care unit where he remained until Tuesday, April 19.

Over the next few days, Álvarez underwent surgery several times. For example, On April 20, the cardiologist Rafael Calderón performed a catheterizationwhile On April 21, the cardiologist Banchs Viñas performed an operation where a pacemaker/defibrillator was installed.. On the other hand, on Friday, April 22, the artist underwent a transesophageal echocardiography with electrical cardioversion. After two days of rest and observation, he was released last Sunday, April 24.

“Now new challenges come, obtaining and paying for the medications, Junior’s physical recovery and all the logistics and expenses to achieve our goal, that his heart recover its function from 15% to at least 50% and thus not have to consider a heart transplant”, explained the actor’s children in the letter ‘online’. “Doctors recommend, while his heart is in recovery, absolute rest. This will prevent him from working, since our father’s work includes a lot of physical and emotional effort.”

Among the projects that the event had on the agenda and which it had to give up were works such as “Cabaret”, “Bad mornings”, “La Gaviota” and “Eat it slowly”some of these with functions already sold.

Several of Álvarez’s colleagues wanted to join the call for help and shared the information on their social networks, as was the case with Jorge Castrowho published a post with information on Álvarez’s situation, along with a photo of the actor and his children. “Hi my people! Today I come to you because my Compadre and my great friend, Junior Álvarez is going through a very delicate health process “, wrote the husband of actress Alfonsina Molinari. “Any help is welcome, so if you think you can help his recovery in any way, don’t hesitate to contact us.”

According to National Foundation for Popular CultureJesús Emanuel Álvarez, was born in San Juan on December 20, 1959 and began to stand out in art in 1978 venturing as an actor with the Nuestro Teatro company directed by the playwright Carlos Ferrari. There he made his first works in works of social satire such as “Puerto Rico fua” (1978), “Mofongo con ketchup” (1979) and “Amor en el caserío” and “La puerca de Juan Bobo”, both in 1980.

It would not take long for the young actor to reach the small screen; opportunity that came to him under the direction of Martín Clutet in the soap operas that were then made on Channel 2 of Telemundo. It was so Álvarez debuted in 1980 the cast of the telenovela “Ariana”a melodrama starring Gladys Rodríguez and Arnaldo André.

In 1983 he jumped to Wapa Television to work in melodramas such as “Little thing” (1983), the successful “Diana Carolina” (1984) and “Time to live” (1985). At the end of the 1980s, the actor was part of the cast of productions such as “La isla” (1987), “Ave de paso” (1987), “Yara prohibited” (1988) and “La Otra” (1988).

As the 21st century entered His work led him to stand out in theater, both in comedies and in dramas. as was well evidenced in productions such as “SS Titanic” (2010), “Love, courage and understanding and a joy” and “In balls” (both in 2001); “Isabel, the saint of the brothel”, by José Luis Ramos Escobar (2003); “Desperate dressing room stories” (2003); and “The crime of Father Amaro” (2005) and the comedy “Dito, so good he was” (2005). But it was her characterization of the character “Edna Turnblad” in the Puerto Rican version of the musical “Hairspray” in 2008 that credited her with one of her most memorable performances on stage.

On the giant screen Álvarez has acted in the cinema in the feature film “El beso que me diste”, as well as in 2010 he made his first script for a film in “Aventura verde” by filmmaker Abdiel Colberg. On the radio joined Linnette Torres to host the program “11Q in the morning” on the 1140 AM frequency of the national radio.

It should be noted that simultaneously The actor served as director of comedies for the television program “Mediodía Puerto Rico” that was broadcast on Channel 4 of Wapa Televisión. In this space, in addition to directing comedies, he also acted in them, creating the character “Aníbal” who, without inhibitions of a sexual nature, was on the airwaves until 2009. That year the character said goodbye to the public in a “stand up” that was performed at the Center for Fine Arts in Caguas and the La Perla Theater in Ponce.