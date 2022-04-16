Children of celebrities who fell in love with other celebrities

EFE videos

“Develaciones”, an epic of the Colombian people takes over the stage

Bogotá, Apr 14 (EFE) .- More than 100 actors will go on stage in Bogotá starting this Thursday to represent an “epic of the Colombian people” that recounts the pain and injustice that the conflict brought to the country and that continues happening , especially in the regions, where the State does not always arrive and the victims continue to suffer. “Develaciones” is a production that mixes dance, music, and theater with a symbolic account of the armed conflict in Colombia while becoming a staging of cultural diversity that brings together the knowledge and talents of artists and communities from various territories of the country. . It is “a visual and sound poem that brings together 102 artists from all over the country on stage to put on stage the suffering of the victims, but also their great courage and their great capacity for resistance and resilience,” he explains to Efe Nube Sandoval, director together with Iván Benavides and Bernardo Rey of “Unveilings”. In it are present “los alabaos”, an Afro-Colombian tradition that are “the most incredible manifestation of solidarity in the face of death, because it is to accompany through the voice, that the soul of the dead transcends, but also to give relief to those who left,” says the director. There are also urban dances from Quibdó “with impressive force and rigor, accompanied by Sankofa, which is a very incredible group” of contemporary Afro dance, as well as from Bogotá through Kramp, “a very recent dance movement” that ” it has a very strong vitality and energy, and through it the young people of the cities are saying here we are”. “It is the epic of the Colombian people and it is important to look each other in the eye and recognize oneself in it. It is our history and our land from the theater, which is living matter that puts us in front of the different manifestations that are those hard realities sometimes and sometimes wonderful, sublime and fragile, and that finally make us understand what we are”, summarizes Sandoval. CONSTANT STRUGGLES Forced displacement, violence, murders, “false positives”, massacres and inequality, as well as references to the national strike that paralyzed Colombia for a month demanding more social rights, set the pace of this work of the Truth Commission. The function tries to put a face to the thousands of victims of the conflict who suffer in silence in the territories, and also remembers the 6,402 “false positives”, as the civilians executed by the Army during the conflict are known, and the forced recruitment among other crimes. In the territories, unfortunately, these problems “continue to be very present and have normally become part of daily life”, so this work becomes “a call for the law and the Government to be present in those corners of the country where they want to get there,” says William Camilo, from the Sankofa Dance Corporation, which is involved in the production. “It is an artistic denunciation through dance, music, dramaturgy, art”, and it is especially important to have a platform in Bogotá, because “here is where the orders are given, but they are not carried out because those of us who are in the territory we are the ones who really suffer from this sad reality”, he explains. One of the most dramatic parts is when the citizens of the regions carry a platform on their shoulders in which, sitting around a table, the powerful of Colombia talk: the Church, the politicians, the Army and the upper class, who they deliver a speech of “equality” while being exalted by all those who suffer the consequences of a country that is not equitable. The indigenous guard or the mothers of Soacha also take center stage, who dig up on stage the remains of those who were their children and who were killed to pass them off as casualties in combat in the “false positives.” The work will have a total of five functions within the framework of the Ibero-American Theater Festival of Bogotá (FITB) that start this Thursday to continue with two functions on Friday and Saturday at the Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo. Laia Mataix Gómez (c) Agencia EFE