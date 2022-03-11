Children of Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy fill their parents with pride with this message

The children of Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy have shown how lovingly educated they are and filled their parents with pride with a moving message. The young Christopher Levy took his Instagram account to dedicate a special text to his little sister.

On March 6, Kailey Levy turned 12 years old and congratulations rained down on social networks, especially from her mother and father who dedicated photographs and videos of the memory to celebrate her day.

His older brother, Christopher Levy, was not far behind and He dedicated a moving message that melted the hearts not only of his fans but also that of his parents. Even Elizabeth Gutierrez took advantage of the post to leave a nice comment.

In the publication that already has more than one hundred thousand “likes”, William Levy’s son wrote: “Happy birthday to the best sister in the whole world. I love you beyond words can explain and you constantly brighten my day.. You have the biggest heart and you constantly try to put a smile on everyone’s face. I love you so much and I hope you enjoyed your special day.

Kailey Levy thanked her brother for her gesture and wrote: “I love you much more, Toty”, followed by a heart emoticon.

Elizabeth Gutierrez and William Levy “liked” their son’s famous post in which he appears posing with his little sister. Furthermore, the actress left a comment in which she expressed how proud she was of both of them and she expressed how much she loves them.