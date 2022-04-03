Children of Elizabeth Gutiérrez have a tender detail with their mother for her birthday

Elizabeth Gutierrez celebrated his 43rd birthday and her children celebrated her with a tender detail that they boasted on social networks. Christopher and Kailey surprised the actress and model with a moving message.

The actress began the year with a divorce from William Levy which was followed by a series of scandals from the past. However, Elizabeth Gutiérrez tries not to pay attention to her and better presumes her best moments on her social networks.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez celebrated her birthday with a nice detail from her children

Last April first, Elizabeth Gutiérrez celebrated the arrival of her 43 years surrounded by her loved ones, whom she mentioned as her best company. William Levy did not make any appearances in the actress’s publications, so rumors increased that they were not on the best of terms.

What was not lacking were congratulations from her children, who moved her with their tender words. Christopher Levy shared a picture with his mom and wrote: “Happy birthday to the most beautiful and amazing mom. Thanks for everything!”.

While Kailey Levy posted a video with Elizabeth Gutiérrez and wrote: “I love you so much crazy. You are the best mom I could have asked for. I hope you had an amazing day”.