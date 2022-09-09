News

Children of Queen Elizabeth II mobilize to Scotland for their health

Photo of Zach Zach36 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

London. Princess Anne, the only daughter of Elizabeth II, and her brothers Andrew and Edward are heading to Balmoral Castle (Scotland), where Princes Charles -heir to the throne- and his son William have also traveled to accompany the sovereign, whose health has worsened.

Elizabeth II, 96, who celebrated 70 years on the throne in 2022, is under medical supervision after canceling an official engagement yesterday.

On Tuesday, the sovereign received the conservative leader, Liz Truss, whom she entrusted to form a government as prime minister, while saying goodbye to Boris Johnson, who resigned on July 7.

  1. Harry and Meghan travel to Scotland for the health of Queen Elizabeth II

  2. Concern for Queen Elizabeth’s health

Although the state of the queen has not been detailed, the fact that her relatives have moved to Balmoral indicates that the situation is serious.

Truss and Opposition Labor Leader Keir Starmer, as well as other politicians, have expressed support for the royal family, pending further news.

In the event of the death of the head of state, a ten-day event protocol would be activated.

The line of succession to the British crown
24 Photos
Queen Elizabeth II is the longest reigning monarch in UK history.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach36 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

Confusions with the status of Cubans entering the United States

3 mins ago

This is what will happen after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

14 mins ago

North Korea declares itself a nuclear weapons state

25 mins ago

he received them in the palace and they reveal why he started following them

58 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button