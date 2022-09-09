Children of Queen Elizabeth II mobilize to Scotland for their health

London. Princess Anne, the only daughter of Elizabeth II, and her brothers Andrew and Edward are heading to Balmoral Castle (Scotland), where Princes Charles -heir to the throne- and his son William have also traveled to accompany the sovereign, whose health has worsened.

Elizabeth II, 96, who celebrated 70 years on the throne in 2022, is under medical supervision after canceling an official engagement yesterday.

On Tuesday, the sovereign received the conservative leader, Liz Truss, whom she entrusted to form a government as prime minister, while saying goodbye to Boris Johnson, who resigned on July 7.

Harry and Meghan travel to Scotland for the health of Queen Elizabeth II Concern for Queen Elizabeth’s health

Although the state of the queen has not been detailed, the fact that her relatives have moved to Balmoral indicates that the situation is serious.

Truss and Opposition Labor Leader Keir Starmer, as well as other politicians, have expressed support for the royal family, pending further news.

In the event of the death of the head of state, a ten-day event protocol would be activated.