Children of Rafael Caro Quintero defend properties in Jalisco from the ‘hands’ of the US – El Financiero

The sons of drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero defend at least five properties in Jaliscorequired in domain forfeiture processes, derived from lawsuits in the Court of the Eastern District of New York, which ordered the confiscation of the properties on the grounds that they had been obtained with proceeds from organized crime activities.

The case dates from 2019 and, to date, precautionary insurance measures have been issued by the Attorney General’s Office, and others in favor of the children of the founder of the extinct Guadalajara Cartel, who filed several amparos in courts of District for the possession and ownership of the properties indicated.

The insurance order was decreed on June 15, 2021, after a Unitary Court revoked the denial of amparo by a federal judge.

On the following June 30, elements of the Criminal Investigation Agency and the military carried out different operations to execute the seizure, authorized by the judicial authority, on properties allegedly acquired with profits from drug trafficking. This is the case of two residences, two apartments and a warehouse dedicated to commerce, whose current tenants are unrelated to the lawsuits.

A farm It is located on Paseo de los Virreyes street, in the Villa Universitaria neighborhood; another property is a warehouse from the North Food Market, on Melchor Ocampo Avenue.

Departments with numbers 8 and 9 in a condominium on Sagitario Street, in the Residencial Arboledas neighborhood, in Zapopan, are also required; in addition to a residence on Luigi Pirandello Street, in the Vallarta Universidad Fraccionamiento.

All properties are located in the municipality of Zapopan, Jalisco.

Likewise, in the judicial files, three other addresses are mentioned: one on Circuito Madrigal street, and another on San Gonzalo street, in Colonia Santa Isabel. One more property is referred to on the Callejón del Sereno in the Villa Universidad subdivision, in the possession of the relatives involved, but no precautionary measures were requested.

The requirements also refer to other properties, such as the so-called Gorupo Ranchin addition to a rustic land known as El Tigre, and/or the Saltpeter.

The domain forfeiture lawsuits are in process, and none have concluded.