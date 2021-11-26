“Children sold in exchange for food, more and more child brides”

L’Afghanistan is a real hell. According to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization, more than 18 million Afghans I am not able to eat everyday. This number is set to rise to nearly 23 million by the end of the year. Because of hunger women and children are becoming the bargaining chip for the food. We are facing the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world. Me too’Unicef raises the alarm regarding the le child brides, an increasingly growing phenomenon.

According to local media, one 6 year old girl it’s a 18 month old baby, They were sold respectively for 3,500 and 2,800 dollars. In another report, one 9 year old girl it was bought for approx $ 2,200 in the form of sheep, land and cash.

As the United Nations also warns «i Taliban bans which prevent women from doing most of the paid jobs they have hit families where the women were pillars. Even in areas where women can still work – such as education and health care – they may not be able to meet Taliban requirements and are forced to make such gestures. “

As of November 2021, Unicef ​​has launched the alarm on child brides. The Association reported that i child marriages are on the rise in Afghanistan. Despite the law prohibits to marry minors under 15 years (and still below the internationally recommended standard of 18), they are exchanges widely practiced by families. According to the organization’s analysis, early marriage has devastating consequences on a girl’s health because of her parents physical and sexual abuse and is equivalent to one modern form of slavery. Arranged marriages trap women in a cycle of poverty.

