“Children taken from their parents and deaths not reported” – Corriere.it

In the city, the technological capital of China, 13 thousand cases of contagion have been found. And protests begin to circulate on social media: there are cases of young children separated from their parents and food supply difficulties for millions of families confined to homes

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT FROM BEIJING

Speed ​​is the essence of war, said China’s Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan, commissioned by Xi Jinping to manage the reaction against the wave of Covid-19 that spread to Shanghai. And to stop it, to prevent Shanghai from falling in the face of the attack of the Omicron variant, the authorities had announced the night of March 27 a lockdown-lightning strategy, in two phases of four days each, during which all the infected, symptomatic and otherwise, should have been identified and isolated, first in the half of the city east of the river (Pudong), then in the one to the west (Puxi). A staggering to pursue the Zero tolerance

which still aims to erase the coronavirus from Chinese territory; a softer fit, not to stop completely Shanghai, a critical area for the economy, which accounts for nearly 4% of China’s GDP.

Management, in the megalopolis of over 25 million inhabitants, proved to be more complex than expected.

The operation that began on March 28 should have ended this morning, but the cases detected yesterday were still growing, they exceeded 13,000 in one day (symptomatic only 268 and asymptomatic 13,086) and the authorities decided to extend the quarantine indefinitely and to order a new cycle of carpet swabs for the entire population.

There are doubts about the strategy implemented: why send asymptomatic people to isolation centers and not keep them at home?

In this wave that began in mid-March, over 60,000 cases have been identified, most of them asymptomatic or with mild symptomsbut all were sent to non-fiduciary quarantine: thousands of cots were placed in the spaces where the Expo was held in 2010.

An executive from the Pudong District Prevention Center said the political handling of the coronavirus is driving us crazy. His frustration, expressed in a phone call, was recorded and ended up on Weibo (the Chinese Twitter).

The authorities have opened an investigation and people are worried: the hashtag Protect Zhu Weiping (the name of the doctor who criticized the authorities) has been launched on the net, which has already been read more than 2.8 million times.

A new subtype of the Omicron variant has been identified in the surroundings of Shanghai and also for this reason Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan dusted off the military operation vocabulary used in 2020 in Wuhan, where it all started. And in Shanghai in these hours, scenes reminiscent of the battle to free Wuhan from the coronavirus are being reviewed: an army of doctors and medical personnel was raised in the Chinese provinces and sent to the megacity to support the exhausted hospital system. I’m more than 38 thousand reinforcements sent in, announced the National Health Commission.