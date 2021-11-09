Children to defend against: “They claim to be supported, even at 40”

Great children to defend against. Men and women who, even reaching the threshold of thirty and forty, claim to be maintained or to draw on the patrimony of parents still alive. It is a growing phenomenon among the upper middle class. In lawyers’ offices, fathers and mothers complain about the pressures of children who crave money, movable and immovable property, or try to impose a parental support administrator to control their expenses despite the fact that they are still perfectly capable of understanding and willing.

Greed, decision, arrogance. A river in flood that flows into psychological violence. In some cases, the chronicle teaches us, even in the physical one. “If we analyze the phenomenon from a sociological point of view, we note that today’s very young and thirty-forty-year-olds are born on average in more prosperous contexts than after World War II: this is a factor that can make certain behaviors more frequent”, he tells HuffPost Massimo Perini, property lawyer and partner of Kleros, a company that deals with analysis consultancy on asset protection in the management of generational change.

In the face of children who make ever greater demands, there are also parents who make drastic decisions. “I will not give money to my children. I’m the rich one, not them, “said Shaquille O’Neal, a former NBA star who, from the top of his nearly half-billion dollar fortune, explained that his heirs will have to” learn what commitment is and make way into the world of work with their legs “. But the former basketball player is not the only one to think so. British actor Daniel Craig, the face of 007, said a few months ago: “An old adage holds that those who die rich have failed in their lives. I don’t want to leave large sums of money as an inheritance to my children ”. And again: “I think legacies are in bad taste. My philosophy is to enjoy money while you are alive or to give it away just before you die ”.

Abandoned the overseas and overseas digressions, in our country there are increasing cases of fathers and mothers who turn to patrimonialists confused by the claims of those who, blood of their blood, should be a point of reference and instead become someone from whom to protect themselves . “I and other colleagues have happened to have clients, parents, who said ‘it almost seems that my son wants to exercise a right over my assets even if I am still alive’. It is evident how these people feel deprived of the right to manage their possessions, to make their wishes come true ”, says Perini. The lawyer continues: “What emerges in certain cases, therefore, is a psychological constraint exercised by children, who already foreshadow their own future resources by aiming at those of fathers and mothers, who should instead have free availability being in the midst of their faculty. Obviously there are cases of elderly people who, being no longer able to understand and want, need a support administrator for the management of their assets. But here we enter another field, not without its pitfalls ”.

The support administrator, in fact, is not always asked only when necessary. Attorney Perini cites an eloquent case of recent jurisprudence. “It was an old man married in a second marriage to a lady younger than him. The marriage, despite being solid and lasting for years, had never been frowned upon by the gentleman’s first-bed children who, at a certain point, decided to impose a support administrator on the parent. Even knowing that their father was in full mental capacity, they wanted to prevent him from transferring part of the estate to his spouse. So the elder responded by refusing the appointment of the support administrator, undergoing the whole process and the necessary medical examinations. The judicial measure was fundamental: having ascertained that the elderly were fully capable of understanding and willing, the judge decided that the support administrator was not only not necessary, but that it could not be imposed ”, says Perini.

“As regards children who claim to transfer assets when their parents are still alive, it should be specified that for them there is no form of legal protection to which they can rely. I understand that, from a psychological point of view, it can be difficult for parents to oppose the claims of a child, but they must know that the latter cannot make any claims under the law. The law is on the side of the side of fathers and mothers ”, says Perini. “Beyond the possibility of donations in life – he continues – the child will receive his legitimate share only upon the death of the parent. It should also be said that in cases where the psychological pressures perpetrated against the parent lead to physical or psychological violence, one can also be prosecuted “.

“In general, from a legal point of view, we know that parents are required to support, educate and instruct their children. The point is: up to what age are they required to do this? In theory, based on voluntariness, the law leaves carte blanche. But jurisprudence comes to meet us. Especially the one concerning disputes between spouses who separate, in which one of the two must pay the maintenance allowance not only to the former spouse but also to the child ”, continues the lawyer.

“As long as we are dealing with minors, the problem does not arise but, once the age of majority is over, we begin to wonder when the limit should be set”, says Perini. “The judges say that a child ‘must be maintained until full economic independence’, but even the indication ‘full economic independence’ can be considered a vague indication. In fact, the parent is granted the right to challenge maintenance when, for example, the child starts not taking exams at the university, has had job offers but refused them without valid reasons, or had a job but abandoned it “, concludes the patrimonial expert.