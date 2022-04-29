Children’s Day: the best voices of children’s characters
Arturo Mercado Jr.
Mexican actor, announcer and dubbing director with 42 years of experience. He is the son of a dubbing legend, Arturo Mercado Chacón.
T-W: @ArturoMercadoJr
Among his most recognized roles are:
The voice of Mickey Mouse since 2002
Woody in the Toy Story 3 and 4 movies,
“The Genie” from Aladdin in the live action version,
Fozzie in the Muppets and Muppet Babies.
He is the recurring voice of actors Tom Cruise, Jet Li, James Franco, Matt Damon, Ian Somerhalder, Matthew Lillard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Jason Bateman.
He is the voice of Harry Osborn in the Spider-Man films.
Spirit on Spirit: The Indomitable Steed
William Lennox in the Transformers franchise
Hal Jordan / Green Lantern in various DC Comics projects
Pain in Naruto Shippūden, among others.
Regina Tiscareno
Dubbing actress, theater and tv actress. She started her artistic career from the age of 4 as a model. She has participated in multiple telenovelas, series and plays, she was a dancer for Juan Gabriel, a radio announcer and reporter and a semifinalist on La Voz Kids. She lends her voice to more than 150 characters as a voice actress.
Facebook: Official Regina Tiscareño
IG: @reginatiscareno
Tik Tok: @reginatiscareno
Nala – The Lion King live action version
Gabi- Alive
Miriam Red
Sprite – Eternals
Lila Barton- Avengers and Marvel Universe
Savannah- Ron gives Error
Grace – Fancy Nancy
Pina Flautina and Laguna – Trolls
Gloria- Madagascar (Something Wild)
Elena- Diary of a Future President
Ada – Magnificent Scientist Ada
Ismat- Ridley Jones
Jubilee – Mighty Express
Queen Iduna Young- Frozen 2
mario arvizu
Dubbing and theater actor, commercial announcer, and singer. He is and has been the institutional voice of several national and international brands.
T-W: @MarioArvizu
Facebook: @VozMarioArvizu
IG: @RealMarioArvizu
Known in dubbing for being the voice of:
Skipper in Madagascar
Superman in several of his appearances
Heimdall in the
Heimdall in “Thor”
Rowlf (the piano dog) from “The Muppets”
Kingsley Shacklebolt in Harry Potter
Dr. Bolivar Trask in “X-Men”, The Boss Baby, among many others.
Moises Mora
Mexican dubbing actor and director.
T-W: @MoisesIvanMora
He is known for being the voice of:
Rigby in Regular Show
Blu in Rio
Crane in the Kung Fu Panda movies
Tadao Yokoshima in Ghostbusters Mikami
Scott Pilgrim in Scott Pilgrim vs. the exes of the girl of his dreams
Brad Buttowski in Kick Buttowski
Zoe Mora
Mexican dubbing actress, known for doing the voice of Charlie Duncan in Good luck, Charlie!, She is the daughter of fellow dubbing actor Moises Mora.
It is the voice of characters like:
Darcy Olson in Heartstopper
Scarlett Lowe in American Horror Story: Hotel
Vampire Judge in My Babysitter’s a Vampire
Tess in Raven’s House
Emma in Barbie: Princess Adventure
Ku Ku in Kung Fu Panda 3
Lucy van Pelt in Snoopy and Charlie Brown: Peanuts the Movie
Sasha in The Book of Life
Felicia in Shrek forever
sweet warrior
She is a theater actress, dubbing, announcer and dubbing director with more than 20 years of experience in the medium.
T-W: @dulcegue
Known for being the voice of:
Princess Fiona in the Shrek franchise
Anastasia in the homonymous film
Glory in the Madagascar franchise
Zipporah in The Prince of Egypt
Tsunade in Naruto and Naruto Shippūden
Sandi Griffin in Daria
She is the recurring voice of actresses like Nicole Kidman, Cameron Diaz, Halle Berry, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Connelly, Liv Tyler and Charlize Theron.