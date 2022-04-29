Children’s Day: the best voices of children’s characters

Arturo Mercado Jr.

Mexican actor, announcer and dubbing director with 42 years of experience. He is the son of a dubbing legend, Arturo Mercado Chacón.

T-W: @ArturoMercadoJr

Among his most recognized roles are:

The voice of Mickey Mouse since 2002

Woody in the Toy Story 3 and 4 movies,

“The Genie” from Aladdin in the live action version,

Fozzie in the Muppets and Muppet Babies.

He is the recurring voice of actors Tom Cruise, Jet Li, James Franco, Matt Damon, Ian Somerhalder, Matthew Lillard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Jason Bateman.

He is the voice of Harry Osborn in the Spider-Man films.

Spirit on Spirit: The Indomitable Steed

William Lennox in the Transformers franchise

Hal Jordan / Green Lantern in various DC Comics projects

Pain in Naruto Shippūden, among others.

Regina Tiscareno

Dubbing actress, theater and tv actress. She started her artistic career from the age of 4 as a model. She has participated in multiple telenovelas, series and plays, she was a dancer for Juan Gabriel, a radio announcer and reporter and a semifinalist on La Voz Kids. She lends her voice to more than 150 characters as a voice actress.

Facebook: Official Regina Tiscareño

IG: @reginatiscareno

Tik Tok: @reginatiscareno

Nala – The Lion King live action version

Gabi- Alive

Miriam Red

Sprite – Eternals

Lila Barton- Avengers and Marvel Universe

Savannah- Ron gives Error

Grace – Fancy Nancy

Pina Flautina and Laguna – Trolls

Gloria- Madagascar (Something Wild)

Elena- Diary of a Future President

Ada – Magnificent Scientist Ada

Ismat- Ridley Jones

Jubilee – Mighty Express

Queen Iduna Young- Frozen 2

mario arvizu

Dubbing and theater actor, commercial announcer, and singer. He is and has been the institutional voice of several national and international brands.

T-W: @MarioArvizu

Facebook: @VozMarioArvizu

IG: @RealMarioArvizu

Known in dubbing for being the voice of:

Skipper in Madagascar

Superman in several of his appearances

Heimdall in the

Heimdall in “Thor”

Rowlf (the piano dog) from “The Muppets”

Kingsley Shacklebolt in Harry Potter

Dr. Bolivar Trask in “X-Men”, The Boss Baby, among many others.

Moises Mora

Mexican dubbing actor and director.

T-W: @MoisesIvanMora

He is known for being the voice of:

Rigby in Regular Show

Blu in Rio

Crane in the Kung Fu Panda movies

Tadao Yokoshima in Ghostbusters Mikami

Scott Pilgrim in Scott Pilgrim vs. the exes of the girl of his dreams

Brad Buttowski in Kick Buttowski

Zoe Mora

Mexican dubbing actress, known for doing the voice of Charlie Duncan in Good luck, Charlie!, She is the daughter of fellow dubbing actor Moises Mora.

It is the voice of characters like:

Darcy Olson in Heartstopper

Scarlett Lowe in American Horror Story: Hotel

Vampire Judge in My Babysitter’s a Vampire

Tess in Raven’s House

Emma in Barbie: Princess Adventure

Ku Ku in Kung Fu Panda 3

Lucy van Pelt in Snoopy and Charlie Brown: Peanuts the Movie

Sasha in The Book of Life

Felicia in Shrek forever

sweet warrior

She is a theater actress, dubbing, announcer and dubbing director with more than 20 years of experience in the medium.

T-W: @dulcegue

Known for being the voice of:

Princess Fiona in the Shrek franchise

Anastasia in the homonymous film

Glory in the Madagascar franchise

Zipporah in The Prince of Egypt

Tsunade in Naruto and Naruto Shippūden

Sandi Griffin in Daria

She is the recurring voice of actresses like Nicole Kidman, Cameron Diaz, Halle Berry, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Connelly, Liv Tyler and Charlize Theron.