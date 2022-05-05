Chile denounces Ecuador to FIFA and demands qualification for Qatar 2022

Midtime Editorial

After the irregularities that have arisen from the birth certificate of the selected Ecuador, Byron Castillothe Chilean Soccer Federation denounced the case to the FIFA to ask for a sanction that the Andeans be the ones who classify Qatar 2022.

The ANFP presented a statement this Thursday, presenting a series of antecedents before FIFA requesting the classification of Chile to the world Cuprelying on the fact that Castillo used false documentation, since he is of Colombian nationality.

“We inform that, on May 4, through the Carlezzo Abogados study, we sent to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee a complaint against the player Byron David Castillo Segura and the Ecuadorian Soccer Federationdue to the use of fake birth certificatefalse declaration of age and false nationality by the mentioned player”, reads the text.

“We understand, based on all the information and documents collected, that the facts are too serious and must be thoroughly investigated by the police. FIFA. exist innumerable proofs that the player was born in Colombiain the city of Tumaco, on July 25, 1995, and not on November 10, 1998, in the Ecuadorian city of General Villamil Playas.”

If a subtraction of points is applied to Ecuador as a sanction for the matches played Byron, Chile will jump to fourth place of the Conmebol qualifiers, and would have to be in Group A of the Qatar World Cup.