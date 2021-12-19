Chile: elections, vote to choose the new president – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – SANTIAGO DEL CHILE, DEC 19 – The seats for the crucial ballot between the ultra-right leader José Antonio Kast and the left leader Gabriel Boric opened today at 8 (12 in Italy), through which the successor of the outgoing president Sebastián Piñera will be chosen for the next four years.



The Chilean media stressed that never in democratic history since the end of the dictatorship of the late General Augusto Pinochet (1990) had there been a challenge for the presidency between such a right-wing candidate, like Kast, and one of the extreme left like Boric.



There is great uncertainty about the result of the vote because the latest unofficial polls (the official ones have been banned for two weeks) indicate a head to head between the two candidates, who are two relatively new faces of Chilean politics.



The polls will remain open for the over 15 million eligible voters until 6 pm (10 pm Italian time), while the first significant results should be available already a couple of hours after the close of the voting operations. (HANDLE).

