Chile has a lawyer for possible actions against Ecuador on the Byron Castillo issue | Soccer | Sports

Although the leadership of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) has as a “closed issue” the case about the birthplace of soccer player Byron Castillo, in Chile they insist on the possibility of taking legal and administrative actions and that, in case of being favorable, his team would be in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Doubts about the nationality of the Barcelona SC player caused a stir after a Colombian journalist pointed out that the national team would also be his compatriot according to “recent evidence”. Then the communicator retracted his assertion.

And although the issue has been clarified, both the press and the leadership of Araucanian soccer continue to propose actions that could give the administrative ticket to their team that could not achieve it on the field.

The media affirm that the National Association of Professional Soccer (ANFP) has even already hired a lawyer to investigate the case and this is taken to organizations such as FIFA and the TAS (Sports Arbitration Court, for its acronym in English).

“The use of the conditional is not capricious, because although it is a possibility, it can open a long way, which will include the respective investigation and the consequent appeals before FIFA and, eventually, the CAS. The ANFP recognized Sporting who is already exploring the legal path to cling to the last option to enter the World Cup, ”says the newspaper Third.

“The corporation’s executive secretary, Sandra Kemp, is in charge of the matter. The lawyer Eduardo Carlezzo, who led the claim for a similar situation that involved the Paraguayan Nelson Cabrera, who defended Bolivia without being authorized, will represent Chilean interests. That time, while struggling to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, La Roja obtained the three points through administrative channels. They were not enough to reach the goal, ”adds the newspaper.

Carlezzo is a Brazilian lawyer and, according to his official website, he has taken on sports cases.

Justice of Ecuador ruled in favor of Castillo

Already in February 2021, after the years-long controversy over Castillo’s origin was revived, the Ecuadorian justice ordered the Civil Registry to register the Barcelona Sporting Club footballer as Ecuadorian.

“It is ordered that a new birth registration certificate be generated for Mr. Byron David Castillo Segura with citizenship card 0942437021 and that the data of this new birth registration be linked to the profile of citizen Byron David Castillo Segura with the same identification number. identity card in the computer system of the Civil Registry, ”said the resolution of Judge Ronald Guerrero Cruz, of the North 2 Criminal Judicial Unit, based in Guayaquil.

It was added that the registration data were those referred to and that the Barcelona player’s date and place of birth was November 10, 1998, in the province of Guayas, Playas canton, General Villamil parish, and registered in the same year and place of birth.

Three years ago, an investigation was opened against Castillo because, supposedly, his nationality was Colombian, according to statements by Colonel Jaime Jara, in charge of the Investigation Department of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF): “We cannot assume, it is or It is not (Colombian). We collect the documentation in Colombia and from the Civil Registry of Ecuador to determine that the player has Colombian nationality. We have all the necessary support and documentation to pronounce ourselves in this way and present the report. He still has the right to defend himself.”

The lack of clarity regarding Castillo’s birthplace left him out of Emelec in 2015 (“for not passing the filters” of the blue investigators), and in 2017 he had to leave the U-20 team. In addition, the player was not initially part of Gustavo Alfaro’s calls for the road to Qatar 2022. “We cannot take risks at the level of international competitions,” said Carlos Manzur, director of Ecuafútbol, ​​in July 2021.

La Tricolor was one of the teams that qualified for the 2022 World Cup from South America, leaving out Colombia (6th) and Chile (7th) in the standings. (D)