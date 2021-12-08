Chile has legalized same-sex marriages

On Tuesday, Chile legalized same-sex marriages with a law passed in parliament by a large majority. The law has yet to be signed by President Sebastián Piñera, who has said he is in favor of its approval, after having been against it for years.

Chile is a very Catholic country and the legislative process of the law was long and tiring: it began in 2017, two years after the approval of a law similar to what civil unions in Italy are.

To the more conservative parties that have criticized the new law, Piñera replied that the country must “guarantee freedom and dignity to all people”. The signing of the law will in all likelihood be one of the last acts of his presidency. On December 19 in Chile there will in fact be the run-off of the presidential elections in which Gabriel Boric, a candidate of the left-wing coalition, and José Antonio Kast, a candidate of the far right according to whom “marriage is only that between a man and a woman”.

In South America, countries that have already legalized same-sex marriages include Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Uruguay and some states in Mexico. In the world, the countries that have legalized them are more than thirty.

– Read also: From the Pikachu costume to the Chilean Constituent Assembly