Chile, historic vote by Parliament: same-sex marriage approved

A definite vote “Historical”. The Chamber of Deputies of Chile has converted into law a project concerning same-sex marriage, which it also includes the right to have children. The legislation got 82 votes in favor, 20 against and two abstentions. In the Senate the text was instead passed with 21 yes, eight no and one abstention. Chile thus becomes the ninth country in the Americas to legalize egalitarian marriage, after Canada, the United States, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina. In Mexico it is legal in 14 of the country’s 32 states.

The law will now have to be promulgated by the presidency of the Republic: in this way we will proceed to define the administrative procedures that will introduce the novelty and allow same-sex couples to marry and become parents. The Movement for the integration and liberation of homosexuals (Movilh) Chilean praised the decision in a statement, assuring that “Chile has taken a historic and decisive step for the advancement and consolidation of the civil rights of homosexual couples and families who, without distinction, had been discriminated against and vulnerable since the origins of our country “. To celebrate this “unprecedented” event in the country, the LGBTQ movement has convened a demonstration in Plaza Baquedano in Santiago de Chile for the afternoon (the Italian evening).