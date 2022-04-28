Chile in Qatar 2022: Another attempt to ‘get through the window’ to a FIFA World Cup? | Soccer | Sports

Byron Castillo has not been called up to the National Team since the start of the Gustavo Alfaro era, who officially began his process on October 4, 2020, four days before visiting Argentina for the first date of the tie. The Barcelona SC right-back only made his debut with the Tricolor on the ninth day of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, when he beat Paraguay 2-0 in Quito in September 2021.

That premiere in the Tricolor came after several months of tension for Castillo because his nationality was in doubt. A file was opened on the footballer because, supposedly, he would have been born in Colombia, as reported in 2019 to the directory of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (in the final months of Carlos Villacís in the presidency) the entity’s Investigation Department.

However, on January 28, 2021, Judge Ronald Guerrero Cruz, of the North 2 Criminal Judicial Unit, based in Guayaquil, declared the case admissible. habeas data presented by Castillo and ordered the Civil Registry of Ecuador, in an official letter dated the previous February 25, to register him as an Ecuadorian citizen.

Since that date, legally, and for all purposes, the defender is Ecuadorian. With that nationality he has played as a professional and in minor divisions. Without the possibility of risks originating from eventual claims from rivals, Alfaro summoned Castillo for friendly and official games in Ecuador. As an Ecuadorian, Castillo appears registered not only in the LigaPro competitions, but also in those of Conmebol.

“It is ordered that a new birth registration certificate be generated for Mr. Byron David Castillo Segura with citizenship card 0942437021 and that the data of this new birth registration be linked to the profile of citizen Byron David Castillo Segura with the same identification number. ID in the computer system of the Civil Registry, ”said the judge’s order in 2021.

It was added in the order of Judge Ronald Guerrero that the registration data are those referred to and that the Barcelona player’s date and place of birth was November 10, 1998, in the province of Guayas, Playas canton, General Villamil parish, and registered in the same year and place of birth.

But on Tuesday, after “an error” by Colombian journalist Sebastián Bejarano, from radio Snail, the issue of Castillo’s nationality was reactivated, with enormous media repercussion. The impact was enormous because according to the media from South America, Spain, Italy, the United States, and other countries around the world, Ecuador was in danger of being punished and its place in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, won on the field, could be occupied. for another selection.

For Chilean journalism, the team that should be awarded a place in the World Cup, replacing the Tricolor, was the national team, which has already fired the Uruguayan Martín Lasarte as coach.

“The biggest mistake was talking about a trial here (according to Bejarano, it ended on Tuesday and in which Castillo’s Colombian origin would have been proven). I apologize. The evidence that the lawyer showed was at a press conference. They are different contexts, ”corrected the journalist Bejarano on Twitter, Tuesday night, whose account no longer shows the medium and the programs for which he collaborates in the biography. That is the reality: Bejarano was wrong. There was no such trial.

Byron Castillo (6) started in the match in which the Ecuadorian team beat Chile 2-0 in Santiago for the Qatar 2022 qualifiers. Claudio Baeza (16) tries to stop the tricolor midfielder. Photo: Archive

They will see it on TV

And in the Colombian’s mistake, the Chilean leadership saw an opportunity to go to Qatar 2022, the second consecutive World Cup that the officials of that football team and the members of the Golden Generation will watch on television.

‘The last hope of going to Qatar: Chile begins procedures to claim possible irregular registration of soccer player from Ecuador’, was the headline of the newspaper Thirdfrom Santiago, which reproduces statements from within the National Association of Professional Football (ANFP), without mentioning their author.

“The ANFP takes the situation seriously and is already adopting a concrete action plan. ‘Chilean law firms specializing in international sports law are being contacted, which usually process this type of appeal to determine the steps to follow,’ they say at the headquarters of Chilean soccer”, they say at the headquarters of Chilean soccer”, refers the rotating on the directors’ plans.

The following is added: “The next steps depend on the investigation carried out by professionals, which may reach FIFA and, eventually, the CAS. ‘If the information is reliable, there will be an appeal. Information is being requested,’ they say, specifically in the organization that governs national football”. And furthermore: “The initial calculation is, to say the least, tempting. If Castillo is in fact wrongly registered, Chile would reach 24 points and would qualify directly for the Asian event”.

‘Keep the points’

The portal Redgol published this Wednesday that “from the ANFP they will go to the last instance. The governing body of Chilean soccer commissioned an investigation into the Castillo case and has already armed itself with an important lawyer: Eduardo Calezzo, a specialist in International Sports Law” to try to “keep the points to go to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.”

that the journalist Snail has accepted his mistake does not discourage the red leaders. he says this day Redgol: “For now, Chile is holding on to confirming the problem with Byron Castillo’s nationality in order to file a complaint. In Ecuador they say that the deadline has already passed, but there is still nothing official about it.”

“We are collecting all the background information through formal channels so that after authenticating the facts and taking the pertinent actions to claim the points,” the ANFP said in conversation with The Mercury.

Chilean soccer tried to reach a FIFA World Cup without having obtained that right on the field. Even that claim of 33 years ago meant for the Red to be the protagonist of one of the greatest embarrassments in the history of football at all times.

Account Alfredo Relaño, former director of the Madrid newspaper ACEin his book 366 world football stories: “On September 3, 1989, they faced a very difficult match: Chile visited Brazil at the Maracana, a decisive qualifying match for the 1990 World Cup. It was enough for Brazil to draw. Chile needed to win to qualify. Maracanã is bursting at the seams”.

“In the 49th minute, Careca scored for Brazil. Things are worse than ever for Chile. But 20 minutes later, the television broadcast leaves the game and shows Roberto Rojas (a goalkeeper for La Roja), on the ground, with his hands on his face. Next to him a flare burns, which is supposed to have hit his face. The masseur jumps, his companions surround him, there is a tumult. His face is bloodied and blackened. Chile withdraws, the referee ends the match, whose decision remains up in the air”.

Red’s cut

“But the next day everything becomes clear” about the teasing. “The live recording of a non-punctured camera shows that the flare fell three meters from Rojas, without touching him, and that he took the opportunity to ‘play dead.’ And the blood? Soon the explanation also comes out: the masseur has caused it with a small scalpel that Rojas himself had attached to the bandages on his wrist. The matter reaches Zurich (FIFA headquarters), where Brazil presented all kinds of evidence, including an expert who confirmed that the flare could not produce a cut.

After knowing the truth of what is known as “the biggest fraud attempt in history on a soccer field”, the punishments came.

Relaño recounts it: “And on such a day as today, FIFA issued its very harsh resolutions: Rojas was suspended for life from practicing soccer, Chile was prohibited from participating in the preliminary phase of the 1994 World Cup, the coach was disqualified, (Orlando ) Aravena, for five years, and for life in the international arena, imposed five games on the second captain of the team, (Fernando) Astengo, and banned the expedition doctor, Dani Rodríguez, from working in football forever. That, among other minor sanctions.

The photo of the Argentine Ricardo Alfieri showed, in 1989, that the flare launched from the stands of the Maracana did not hit the Chilean goalkeeper Roberto Rojas. Photo: Archive

Backfire

On the way to Russia 2018, the help obtained at the desks was not enough for the Chilean team either.

Chile complained to FIFA about the poor registration of Paraguayan Nelson Cabrera, who was playing for Bolivia as a national, and then Peru joined the protest. FIFA acted ex officio and took away the points that Bolivia won on the pitch against those two teams. “However, Bolivia argued at the TAS hearing that took place in Switzerland and the referees who saw the case supported FIFA’s decision and Peru and Chile kept the points they lost on the field,” he recalled in 2017 on his portal. Radio Programs of Peru.

The shot backfired on Chile. “But the most favored by the TAS ruling was Peru because in its last four games it added 8 points out of a possible 12 (beat Bolivia and Ecuador and tied with Argentina and Colombia); while Chile added 3 of 12 possible (beat Ecuador and lost to Paraguay, Bolivia and Brazil). In the end, the team led by Juan Antonio Pizzi (DT of the Chileans) was eliminated by goal difference against Peru”. (D)