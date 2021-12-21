Chile really wants to change

On Sunday, Chile elected its new president, the 35-year-old Gabriel Boric, who in the ballot overtook the other candidate, José Antonio Kast, far-right and nostalgic for former Chilean general and dictator Augusto Pinochet, by an unexpected margin. Boric, who will take office in March, will not only be the youngest president in the history of Chile: he will also be the most progressive since the days of Salvador Allende, who died in the 1973 coup with which Pinochet took power.

Boric will find himself ruling a country profoundly changed by the huge protests that began in 2019 for the increase in the metro ticket of the capital Santiago, and then became something much bigger and more ambitious.

The movement born from the protests had in fact led to the decision to rewrite the Constitution of 1980, drawn up during the dictatorship; he had questioned the so-called “Chilean model”, based on a marked neoliberalism, and which for many years had been considered a success and an example to be followed by other Latin American countries; and it had brought out a new leadership on the left, very young and formed in student protests, which had introduced issues neglected by previous governments, such as environmentalism, feminism and respect for human rights, into the Chilean political debate.

It was this new leadership that expressed Boric, who will be the first Chilean president to not belong to any of the traditional parties that have governed the country since the return of democracy in 1990. Around him, Boric has been able to count on numerous collaborators, coming from different political experiences but united by the idea that a radical change had now become necessary.

Boric won as leader of the electoral coalition Pacto Apruebo Dignidad, which is itself formed by two coalitions, both very important during the protests of recent years: the Frente Amplio, the more relevant of the two, and Chile Digno, Verde y Soberano, which also includes the Communist Party. Boric was chosen as the presidential candidate of the Frente Amplio in early 2021 for his political skills, “but luck also worked in his favor,” wrote the País: Boric had in fact already turned 35, the minimum age required by Chile to become president, while the other main candidate, Giorgio Jackson, who would later become the political strategist of his electoral campaign, was 34 years old.

Besides Jackson, there are other central figures in Boric’s political rise, who are part of the new leadership that emerged during the protests that began in 2019 and who mostly formed politically in university protests during the first Piñera government, in 2011.

The first is Izkia Siches, a 35-year-old doctor, the only person Boric took to the stage of the post-election event organized in Santiago on Sunday, after the announcement of the victory in the ballot. Siches, who had been put in charge of the electoral campaign for the second round, was credited with reversing the electoral results in different areas of Chile between the first round and the ballot, which ended up favoring Boric. It seems that Siches was able to capitalize on the popularity gained during the pandemic, when she led the trade association Colegio Médico (first woman ever to fill that role) and advised the government to shut down the city of Santiago altogether to avoid a rapid deterioration. of the epidemiological situation.

It is not clear if and what role Siches will play in Boric’s new government, but it is not excluded that she could become the next Minister of Health, the same post that Michelle Bachelet obtained before becoming president of Chile.

The other central figures in Boric’s inner circle are the two communist leaders Camila Vallejo and Karol Cariola, a 33-year-old geographer and a 34-year-old nurse respectively; Miguel Crispi, from the Revolución Democrática party (one of the two that make up the Frente Amplio coalition), who is 36 years old and the son of a socialist minister in Bachelet’s government; and the socialist deputy Maya Fernández, who is 50 years old and is the niece of Allende.

The profound changes taking place in Chile have so far expressed themselves with the emergence of a new political leadership, but they could also turn into large and ambitious reforms, promised by Boric in the electoral campaign. The main objective of these reforms should be the at least partial dismantling of the neoliberal model that has prevailed in Chile in recent decades and the reduction of inequalities, which had been one of the most important slogans of the protests of 2019.

Among other things, Boric has proposed an increase in taxes on the so-called “super-rich” and businesses to finance the social reforms the country needs, and a radical reform of the private pension system (on this point Boric actually has softened its positions over time, despite opposition from part of its supporters). He proposed to phase out the current private health insurance system, accused of excluding poorer sections of the population from health care, and to create a Universal Health Fund (FUS) to finance health services in public and private centers. .

Boric also spoke of gradually reducing the working day to a maximum of 40 hours per week, increasing the minimum wage and introducing subsidies for young people and women. He promised the strengthening of the public school and the cancellation of all school debts, with the aim of establishing a free school system for all, and said he wanted to promote a law to guarantee the voluntary termination of pregnancy (Chile has one of the most restrictive laws on abortion in all of Latin America).

Finally, Boric promised a structural reform of the Carabineros corps, the main culprits of the violent repression carried out by the Chilean security forces during the latest protests, and the establishment of a permanent Commission to re-evaluate cases of violation of human rights, and those involving victims of murder, torture and enforced disappearance, which date back to the years of the Pinochet dictatorship.

Boric will take over the presidency on 11 March 2022, at the beginning of a year that will be crucial for Chile. In addition to a new president, the country will have a new parliament and, if approved, also a new Constitution: it will therefore be a Chile very different from that of just two years ago.