Chile rejects draft new Constitution | International | News

A resounding majority in Chile rejected this Sunday the proposed Constitution that sought to change the one inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1989) for another with more social rights, in a result that exceeded the most optimistic expectations of the conservative opposition.

More than 15 million voters were summoned to the polls on a day with high participation by compulsory voting and in a large part of the country the option against the Constitution was imposed.

With 88.08% of the votes counted, the “Rejection” prevailed with 62% compared to the “Approval” that obtained 38%, reported the electoral service.

The project enshrined an indigenous “plurinationality” and established a new catalog of social rights in health, abortion, education and pensions, with a marked emphasis on the environment and the protection of new rights, although it maintained the market economy.

“It is a defeat for the refoundation of Chile”, said Javier Macaya, president of the ultra-conservative UDI party. “We are going to continue with the will to continue the constituent process, we will fulfill our commitment”, He promised at a press conference, surrounded by followers of the “Rejection” who were celebrating.

“Tremendous beating of rejection over approval. No one anticipated this distance of more than 20 percentage points,” said sociologist Marta Lagos, founder of the Mori pollster, who described the result as a “resounding failure,” wrote Twitter.

The October 2020 plebiscite to decide to enter a constitutional process, after the great social revolt of 2019 in demand for greater social justice, had the support of almost 80% of the electorate.

The “Approval” won almost only among a majority of Chileans abroadwhere there were some 100,000 registered voters.

The new text, of 388 articles and elaborated during a year by a Constitutional Convention, consecrated a “social state of rights”, in response to claims expressed in the massive demonstrations of October 2019.

The elements that caused the most divisions in the project were having enshrined indigenous plurinationality and having included abortion in its new catalog of social rights, the right to “dignified” housing in a text with a marked environmental emphasis that nevertheless maintained the model of market economy.

All the polls had anticipated the triumph of the “Rejection” but none with such ease. (YO)