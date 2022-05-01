Chile reopens its land borders after a year | The most important news and analysis in Latin America | D.W.

Chile is preparing to open its land borders this Sunday (05.01.2022) after a year with most of the crossings closed and after having left behind a peak of infections by covid-19 derived from the omicron variant.

The country closed all steps from abroad in April 2021, when it was going through a second wave of coronavirus infections that put the health system on the ropes, partially opening them at the end of that year.

Until now, only a handful of airports and seven land crossings were enabled that allowed the entry and exit of travelers, subject to compliance with strict sanitary measures.

The Ministry of the Interior reported in a statement that 22 border points of the 40 that the country has will be open, which “will normalize transit with neighboring countries.”

Pandemic under control

For months the complete vaccination scheme was mandatory to enter the country, compliance with extensive preventive quarantines and submission to random tests at airports, but the measures have been relaxing, especially since the arrival of the new Government, of the progressive Gabriel Boric .

Immunization and the performance of a PCR test for foreigners are no longer mandatory, although non-resident tourists could be subjected to a random examination upon arrival in the country and need to fill out a form and have medical insurance.

With more than 3.5 million infected and 57,500 total deaths, Chile has been keeping the pandemic under control for a few weeks, after leaving behind a serious wave due to the omicron variant.

jc (efe, Management, Page Seven)