Chile, Sanchez decisive in the 1-0 to Paraguay. Vidal out on a stretcher, just a scare?

During the night the Chilean national team of the two Inter fans won by measure in the match against Paraguay valid for the qualifiers for the World Cup

The Chile wins and remains in the running for a place at the next World Championships in Qatar. A painful 1-0 success against Paraguay. The 3 points are worth fourth place at 16, behind Ecuador (20), Argentina (25) and Brazil (34); on par are Colombia and Uruguay also at 16, then Peru at 14. It ends 1-0 away, the Inter players Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal decisive.

TO56 ‘, the goal that decides the match: Sanchez’s tense and cut angular kick that is fouled first by Vidal and then ends up in the net due to the clumsy intervention of goalkeeper Silva. Officially, it is an own goal, but both Nerazzurri have a hand in the decisive goal. Positive performance by Sanchez and Vidal, with a bit of apprehension in the end just for Arturo. The midfielder collapsed to the ground asking for the change (he went out on a stretcher) and it was immediately thought of a muscle discomfort. Instead it should be a right foot problem. Vidal’s smiling face during the celebrations on the pitch and in the locker room, however, seem to rule out serious problems. Just a big scare? Updates on its conditions will follow.

November 12, 2021 (change November 12, 2021 | 08:46)

