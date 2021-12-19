Chile votes for its new president

On Sunday in Chile there will be the runoff of the presidential elections between José Antonio Kast, far right, and Gabriel Boric, leader of the left coalition, that is the two most voted candidates of the first round, which was held on November 21: Kast had obtained 27.9 percent of the vote, Boric 25.8. The outcome of the elections, polls say, is very uncertain.

Kast is far right and is part of the Partido Republicano de Chile. From the start of the election campaign, he presented himself as the leader of the restoration of order in the country, which had been somewhat upset by the large protests that began in 2019 in the capital Santiago of Chile. the price of the city subway ticket, but then the protests had become something else, and they had spread: they had started to turn against the government led by President Sebastian Piñera, conservative, and against the Constitution written in 1980, at the time of the dictatorship by Augusto Pinochet.

A referendum was held in Chile in October 2020 to decide whether to rewrite the Constitution: yes, with almost 80 percent of the votes in favor. The new Constitution is now being rewritten.

– Read also: From the Pikachu costume to the Chilean Constituent Assembly

A fervent Catholic and close to evangelicals, Kast opposes abortion, considers the claims of the so-called minorities a “gender ideology”, is homophobic, anti-feminist, says he wants to stop immigration and promotes the doctrine of the “minimum state”, that is, it prefers private initiative and the least possible intervention of the state in economic development.

He also proposed that the new Constitution be rejected and that the one inherited from the dictatorship be maintained. He is a supporter of Augusto Pinochet and his right-wing populist approach has been compared to that of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Boric heads a left-wing coalition called Pacto Apruebo Dignidad, which has the Communist Party among its members: he proposes to strengthen the role of the state to guarantee fundamental rights such as education and free health, and in his program he talks about need for a profound change from the past.

During the election campaign, he also said he wanted to improve public services, raise taxes for the richest, start a major fight against tax evasion, increase the minimum pension and strengthen gender equality, among other things. He is 35 and a former student leader who was elected for two terms in the House.

Both Kast and Boric represent a generational split: while Boric has his greatest support among young people, Kast is supported above all by those over 60. Both share the fact that they are part of two coalitions that have never been in government, and both move the most radical political orientations, rather than those represented by the voters and the electricians of the last two presidents (Sebastián Piñera and, before him, Michelle Bachelet, left).

Both Kast and Boric are also a surprise: until a year ago no one imagined that one of them would have taken the place of the current president.

– Read also: Chile has legalized same-sex marriages

Although in Chile, since 1999, the winner of the first round has always won the ballot, on this occasion the analysts say that there are good reasons to think about a reversal of the result: the turnout in the first round was low (only 47 percent of the voters went to vote) and 46 percent of those who voted chose neither Kast nor Boric. There is therefore an immense basin of preferences that both candidates could potentially recover.

After the results of the first round, Kast managed to win the support of the parties that are part of the right and center-right coalition currently in government, although he was not their official candidate and although he did not participate in the presidential primary that his political area held in July. Kast also won the support, after the negotiation of a series of points to be included in his program, of Sebastián Sichel, the official candidate for the presidency of the center-right coalition who had won the primary in July and who in the first round obtained the fourth. placed with 12.7 per cent of preferences.

Boric has gained the support of the moderate left, the democratic center, the liberal laity and the Concertación, the alliance of socialists and Christian Democrats that led Chile between 1990 and 2010 and which has expressed two presidents: Ricardo Lagos and Michelle Bachelet, currently the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. In the ballot, Boric will also be supported by senator and center-left presidential candidate Yasna Provoste, who in the first round obtained fifth place with 11.6 percent of the votes.

Between the first and second rounds, both Kast and Boric still had to moderate their positions, because whoever wins will not have a majority in Congress and will have to broaden their consensus among the more moderate sectors. For example, Boric had to downsize his forecasts on the increase in taxes for the richest and give more space to issues related to security and immigration control.

Kast especially revised his positions against women’s rights and abortion. He gave space to some very popular right-wing policies, apologized for asking for the elimination of the women’s ministry; moreover, if he had previously proposed a ban on abortion even for only the three cases currently provided for by the law, he assured him that he will not impose his convictions on Congress (at the beginning of December, however, the Chilean Chamber of Deputies rejected the decriminalization of the interruption of pregnancy by the fourteenth week).

However, Kast has kept some rather controversial initiatives in his program: the construction of a moat on the northern border of Chile to stop migrants, and a constitutional reform to give, in some circumstances, the president more powers.

An unknown factor in view of the second round will be the votes collected by Franco Parisi, the liberal candidate who in the first round, with his People’s Party, came in third place with 12.8 percent.

Observers and local newspapers are paying a lot of attention to it. First of all because Parisi is an unusual candidate: he lives in the United States, he did not set foot in Chile either for the election campaign or to vote, given that he is under investigation for not having paid child support. And then because, with the rhetoric of anti-politics, it has attracted young voters, especially males, from the middle and lower class of the north of the country: an area where neither Kast nor Boric have been very successful.

Boric has its greatest support in the big cities, and Kast in the south of the country. It is not clear to whom Parisi’s votes will go and different analyzes and opinions are circulating.

The situation ahead of the ballot is however very uncertain, and this is reflected in the polls. According to the most recent, Boric is the favorite, but the margin of error leaves the result very uncertain.

The strong polarization between the two candidates further complicates any kind of prediction: almost 53 percent of the population decided not to exercise their right to vote in the first round, but could choose to vote in the ballot to prevent the candidate from winning. does not appreciate. Chilean law prohibits the publication of polls in the two weeks leading up to the elections, the very period in which the uncertain and those who did not vote, which are many, will decide what to do.