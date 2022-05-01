Chilean Academy of Medicine incorporates Dr. Fernando Lanas Zanetti from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of La Frontera as a full member







This distinction was awarded at a ceremony led by the president of the Academy, Dr. Emilio Roessler, and in recognition of the outstanding professional career and contribution to the progress of medicine in the country, of Dr. Lanas, an academic from the Department of Internal Medicine and of the CIGES Center of Excellence of the Faculty of Medicine, UFRO.

The cardiologist, researcher of international impact and academic of the Border Universitywas recognized with one of the highest honors granted by the Chilean Academy of Medicine: be number member with chair 31, replacing the master of Chilean medicine and ophthalmologist, Dr. Juan Verdaguer. The event, held in the Dr. Jaime Serra auditorium of the School of Medicine, was attended by the Rector of UFRO, Dr. Eduardo Hebel, who stated that “it was an emblematic event for the Faculty, University, region and country, because Dr. Lanas, with a lifetime dedicated to research and training of medical professionals and cardiologists, he receives this nomination, which is the highest honor a physician can hold. It is an honor to have him at UFRO.” The impact of Dr. Lanas on the Faculty of Medicine was analyzed by its dean, Dr. Wilfried Diener. “He is an academic who, everything he has achieved, has been due to his ability to work, personal development within our University and Hospital, in addition to his projections in the primary area, which is very remarkable, because he is an ultra-specialist , which has had a social outlook with all the technological developments and knowledge around cardiology to improve the health standards of the population. It is important to have a fourth colleague recognized by the Academy of Medicine and he, in particular, because he will occupy a chair honoring the memory of Dr. Verdaguer. Dr. Lanas has been very versatile, because he is not only a cardiologist, but he is one of the pillars in a fundamental area, such as clinical epidemiology”. TRAJECTORY

Fernando Lanas is a full professor at UFRO and Corresponding Member of the Chilean Academy of Medicine, since 2012. He was born in Punta Arenas in 1950; He studied medicine at the University of Concepción and specialized in Internal Medicine and Cardiology at the University of Chile. Subsequently, he completed a Master’s degree in Epidemiology at the University of Pennsylvania, USA and then a Doctorate in Biomedical Research, at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​Spain. His professional and academic practice has been developed at the Hospital Dr. Hernán Henríquez de Temuco and the Universidad de La Frontera, where he has been a full professor since 1992 and where he has held the positions of Research Director of the Faculty of Medicine, member of the Board Board of Directors, the Academic Council and the Appointments and Promotions Commission of the Faculty of Medicine. He received the UFRO Academic Achievement Medal in 2015. He has participated in multiple FONDECYT, FONIS and international research projects, such as NIH and the Rockefeller Foundation, both as principal investigator and co-investigator, generating 265 publications in indexed journals, most of them in recent years; preferably in cardiovascular and epidemiology subjects. He has participated in multiple epidemiological studies and international clinical trials for cardiovascular drugs, and recently, in the clinical trial of the CANSINO coronavirus vaccine. He has had an active participation in national and foreign congresses, and has fulfilled various roles in scientific societies, such as president of the Chilean Society of Hypertension, vice president of the Inter American Society of Cardiology, president of the Chilean Chapter of the American College of Cardiology and president of the Chilean Society of Cardiology. He has been distinguished with the Paul Dudley Award, during the Congress of the American Heart Society, in Philadelphia, USA; coordinator of the Epidemiology Committee, Interamerican Society of Cardiology 2011-2013, member of the Epidemiology Committee, American Heart Association 2012-2016, among others. He was a consultant at the Pan American Health Organization for arterial hypertension (HTA) and secondary prevention 2014-2016; consultant to the WHO Committee for the International Classification of Diseases, 10th edition; member of the Advisory Committee of AUGE, MINSAL 2008-2014, and member of the Steering Committee of the Fundación del Corazón 2010-2015. His work has directly influenced public policies in Chile and other Latin American countries, as well as throughout the world, through research projects that are still ongoing today, such as PURE. With his usual calm, he thanked this new recognition for his outstanding work. “I am grateful for this, for myself, but also for my work group in the Department of Internal Medicine and the Faculty. On the other hand, it is a new path, since taking a role in the Academy implies the training of health professionals, the environment, ethics, and artificial intelligence that will dramatically change health care. They are new challenges.” The University of La Frontera has four members in the Chilean Academy of Medicine, doctors Benjamín Stockins (who gave the induction speech of doctor Lanas at the ceremony held at the Faculty of Medicine), Gonzalo Ossa, Raúl Sánchez and Fernando Lanas, who, in addition, since this Wednesday, April 27, 2022, is a member of number. Written by: Fabian Aguirre Silva

