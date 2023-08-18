Sports

Chilean Alberdi and Mexican Franco compete at the San Sebastian Festival (Spain)

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner16 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

San Sebastián (Spain), Aug 18 (EFE). – Chilean Mite Alberdi and Mexican Michel Franco are among the films selected for the Perlak section of the San Sebastián Film Festival (Spain), for films that won the prize have won or excelled. in other competitions.

As reported this Friday by the organization of the 71st edition of the festival, which will be held between 22 and 30 September, Alberti will be in San Sebastián with “La Memoria Infinita”, the song of a couple fighting against Alzheimer’s. There is a non-fiction story about. It was awarded the Grand Jury Prize in the Documentary category of the World Cinema section at the American Sundance festival.

Michele Franco will participate in the San Sebastian Festival or Zinemaldia with “Memory”, a drama shot in New York and starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard, which will compete in Venice (Italy).

The film “The Zone of Interest” by English director Jonathan Glazer, which won the Grand Prix in Cannes (France), will open the section in which the City of San Sebastián Audience Award is awarded.

Perlk also features filmmakers such as JA Bayona, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Todd Haynes, Aki Kaurismaki, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Wim Wenders, Nikolaj Arcel, Stephanie Di Giusto, Matteo Garrone, Craig Gillespie, Christian Petzoldt, Celine Song, Warwick Thornton and Justin Triot. Are included. ,

The new film by Frenchman Ladj Lee, author of “Les Miserables,” will kick the section “Batiment 5 (Les Undesirables)” out of competition, according to a note from the organization. efe

AB/ROS/LAR/PSH

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner16 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

FAS confirms loan of Roberto González

January 24, 2023

Trevor Lawrence sets record for interceptions in a playoff game

January 15, 2023

Sandra Bullock emerges victorious in a beautiful boho dress and Birkenstock sandals

2 weeks ago

Movie billboard with options for this weekend and upcoming releases

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button