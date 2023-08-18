Chilean Alberdi and Mexican Franco compete at the San Sebastian Festival (Spain)

San Sebastián (Spain), Aug 18 (EFE). – Chilean Mite Alberdi and Mexican Michel Franco are among the films selected for the Perlak section of the San Sebastián Film Festival (Spain), for films that won the prize have won or excelled. in other competitions.

As reported this Friday by the organization of the 71st edition of the festival, which will be held between 22 and 30 September, Alberti will be in San Sebastián with “La Memoria Infinita”, the song of a couple fighting against Alzheimer’s. There is a non-fiction story about. It was awarded the Grand Jury Prize in the Documentary category of the World Cinema section at the American Sundance festival.

Michele Franco will participate in the San Sebastian Festival or Zinemaldia with “Memory”, a drama shot in New York and starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard, which will compete in Venice (Italy).

The film “The Zone of Interest” by English director Jonathan Glazer, which won the Grand Prix in Cannes (France), will open the section in which the City of San Sebastián Audience Award is awarded.

Perlk also features filmmakers such as JA Bayona, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Todd Haynes, Aki Kaurismaki, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Wim Wenders, Nikolaj Arcel, Stephanie Di Giusto, Matteo Garrone, Craig Gillespie, Christian Petzoldt, Celine Song, Warwick Thornton and Justin Triot. Are included. ,

The new film by Frenchman Ladj Lee, author of “Les Miserables,” will kick the section “Batiment 5 (Les Undesirables)” out of competition, according to a note from the organization. efe

AB/ROS/LAR/PSH