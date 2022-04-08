Chilean boy who had saved to buy a game is scammed with a copy that did not work and the store gives it to him so that he is not sad

Editorial: Hardware / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Sales of second-hand games are often beneficial for buyers and sellers, although they also generate eternal risk, especially for buyers who often receive items that do not work, being cheated by scrupulous sellers.

This is what happened to the little eight-year-old brother of a member of the Facebook group XBOX SERIES X/S CHILE, who denounced in a publication a woman who sold an Xbox One S game to her little brother, but when doing the exchange in a subway station, obviously they couldn’t prove it. So after arriving at his house excited, the little boy realized that the game was never installed, since apparently it would be bad.

There were many members of the group who gave him advice to be able to install the game, but also many who, surely feeling sad about what happened, indicated to make a collection or even offered to buy the game, among them the Store Digital Chile store, who asked him to the affected one that they talk to her to be able to give the game to her little brother.

During the afternoon, we contacted the user and the store and they told us that everything ended in a happy ending, with the game delivered to the eight-year-old gamer and with the failed sale fixed since seeing the case and after apparently Being contacted by several users in the group, the seller arranged to return the money that the boy had worked so hard to save.

