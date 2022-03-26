Chilean collects 495 kilos of cans for nine months to buy a Nintendo Switch

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

For different economic reasons, many gamers must save money to be able to acquire that precious and long-awaited game or console, often tightening their budget for months.

And others even go so far as to do extra jobs or tasks to be able to get that money, as Benjamin did, a young man who lives in the Lo Prado commune in Santiago and who dedicated himself to collecting and selling cans in order to raise money and buy a console. Switch.

The news was delivered by the Instagram account @lopradoconectado, replicating the message delivered by the young man’s sister on that social network, where he said that “after 9 months collecting cans, he managed to collect about 495.13kg to achieve his goal!!! ”

A piece of news that will make more than one smile and that encourages us to be constant and disciplined in life, especially if our goal is as noble as being able to obtain a game or console, which at this time must be a full jewel. of pride for Benja.

